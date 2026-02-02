Hyderabad-Built Skincare Science Reaches the World Stage: Boldpurity Named Global Top 5 Finalist at BeautyMatter Awards 2026

An IFSCC-Affiliated scientist-founded Indian brand that formulates, manufactures and clinically tests in-house becomes the first from India to reach the Best Use of Technology (Brands) finalist list Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir).

Boldpurity, a clinical skincare brand founded by cosmetic scientist Khatija Shabana, has been named one of five global finalists in the Best Use of Technology (Brands) category at the 2026 BeautyMatter Awards. Boldpurity is the first Indian skincare brand to reach the finalist list in this category, standing alongside four established international technology-led brands.

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Khatija Shabana, M.Pharm, Certified Cosmetic Scientist and Co-founder of Boldpurity The recognition comes less than two years after the company set up its own research and manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, choosing to engineer its formulations from the molecular level rather than source ready-made bases from contract manufacturers.

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“Most skincare brands buy a formula and build a story around it. We did the opposite. We built a laboratory, then spent 18 months solving delivery problems that the industry had accepted as unsolvable at cosmetic scale. Being judged against global technology leaders and placed in the top five tells us that work holds up anywhere in the world,” said Khatija Shabana, M.Pharm, Certified Cosmetic Scientist and Co-founder of Boldpurity.

The Science Behind the Recognition Two proprietary delivery systems formed the basis of Boldpurity's submission. Both were conceived, developed, stability-tested and manufactured entirely in-house, and both are the subject of patent filings in India.

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Nano-scale PDRN with dual-encapsulation — SkinReset™ PDRN Serum Salmon-derived PDRN is conventionally used at kilodalton molecular scale, which limits how it can be formulated and delivered in a topical product. Boldpurity reduced PDRN to nanoparticle dimensions and built a two-layer encapsulation system around it: one layer designed for immediate release on application, the second engineered to release gradually over eight hours. The result is a single serum that delivers PDRN in two distinct phases, a capability standard single-release PDRN formulations do not offer. Developing the carrier chemistry and completing stability work took more than 12 months.

Precision micron spicules with bioactive coating — CellMorph™ 500 Spicule Serum Spicule-based products typically rely on particles around 400 micrometres in size. Boldpurity engineered its spicules down to 0.9 microns, a roughly 444-fold reduction, while preserving structural integrity, and then applied a proprietary coating of apple stem cell bioactives to each particle. Pairing precision sizing with a bioactive surface creates a delivery mechanism that unites physical texture support with skin-conditioning actives. Bringing this level of micron-scale precision from pharmaceutical-style development into a cosmetic product required 18 months of process engineering.

Why It Matters for Indian Beauty India is one of the fastest-growing skincare markets in the world, yet the formulation technology behind most domestic brands is still imported or licensed. Boldpurity's finalist placement is an early signal that original, patent-pending delivery science can be built in India and evaluated on equal terms with the global industry's most technically advanced brands.

“This is not a regional or emerging-market award. The category is judged on formulation innovation, delivery engineering and validation, with the same yardstick applied to every entrant. That is exactly the standard we wanted to be measured against,” added Syed Fouzan, Co-founder of Boldpurity.

About the BeautyMatter Awards The BeautyMatter Awards recognise excellence across the global beauty industry, with finalists selected by an independent panel on merit. The Best Use of Technology (Brands) category honours brands whose proprietary formulation, delivery or manufacturing technology represents a genuine technical advance. The full list of 2026 finalists is available at awards.beautymatter.com/finalists-2026. Winners will be announced on December 7, 2026, in New York City.

About Boldpurity Boldpurity® is a clinical skincare brand headquartered in Hyderabad, India. Co-founded by Khatija Shabana (M.Pharm, Certified Cosmetic Scientist) and Syed Fouzan, the company formulates, manufactures and clinically tests every product in its own facility rather than relying on third-party or white-label formulations. Its flagship technologies, SkinReset™ PDRN Serum and CellMorph™ 500 Spicule Serum, are both patent-pending.

Learn more at boldpurity.com.

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