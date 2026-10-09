Hyderabad Real Estate Developer Ajitesh Korupolu Wins Growth Leader of the Year Award

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 9: Hyderabad real estate developer Ajitesh Korupolu, CEO of ASBL has been awarded Growth Leader of the Year at the Construction Week India Awards 2026, recognising his approach to building a real estate company around data, technology and a deeper understanding of how people live.

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Ajitesh’s approach to real estate starts much before a building is designed. His focus is on understanding the people who will eventually live in it. From deciding what a home should offer to planning the spaces around it, he believes every decision should answer a simple question: will this make everyday life better for the people who use it?

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While much of real estate has traditionally relied on experience, market intuition and gut feeling, Ajitesh chose to build the company around data and research. He understood that real estate was one of the most data-poor industries and that building a strong data foundation would take time. But he also believed that the effort would create a long-term advantage. Today, data and research are part of how ASBL approaches decisions across the life of a project.

He has built ASBL to work more like a technology company, using technology to understand customers, improve decision-making and make the home-buying and home-owning journey simpler. This approach extends from the early stages of research and design to construction and continues even after handover.

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His view of a home has also evolved beyond four walls. Homes today need to support work, children, family time and everyday convenience. This means the product cannot stop at the apartment. It needs to consider the spaces people use, the way they interact with their surroundings and the community they become part of. That is why Ajitesh believes in building communities, not just buildings.

Ajitesh is working to digitise one of the oldest and most data-poor industries in the world. He does not see this simply as PropTech or Construction Tech, as he believes those terms are too narrow. His thinking goes beyond the building itself. Cities are systems where homes, roads, workplaces and people are connected. When these systems do not work well, people lose time in traffic, families feel the pressure and everyday life becomes harder. For Ajitesh, technology should help improve how this entire system is planned and built. He describes this larger idea as “Civilization Tech”.

The Growth Leader of the Year recognition reflects this larger approach to growth. For Ajitesh, growth is not only about selling more homes or building more projects. It is about building a company that understands its customers better, makes better decisions and uses technology and data to improve how homes and communities are created.

Under his leadership, ASBL continues to build with the belief that a home should be designed around the people who live in it. The focus is not simply on creating apartments, but on creating places where people can live, work, spend time with their families and build connections. The award is a recognition of that approach and of Ajitesh’s effort to bring a more data-driven, technology-led way of thinking to Indian real estate.

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