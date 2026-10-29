Hyderabad Runs Together as Times Internet Half Marathon Takes Over the City

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 29: The Times Internet Half Marathon concluded in Hyderabad on October 25, 2026. The event featured multiple race categories focused on fitness, physical activity, and promoting running as part of everyday life. The event was organised by Times Internet with four running categories that include a 21.1-kilometre half marathon, a 10-kilometre timed run, a 5-kilometre timed run and a 3-kilometre fun run for participants with different levels of running experience and fitness goals. The event gave runners, families, corporates, friends, and beginners a platform to start their running journey. The Hyderabad edition of the Times Internet Marathon was part of a commercial fitness initiative to encourage a wider running culture. The event brought different categories of runners under one roof, as the Times Internet Half Marathon sought to make running accessible to people with different levels of athletic experience. Each race distance was designed to meet participants needs.

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The 21.1K half marathon was the longest category for people looking for a longer-distance challenge. This distance suits experienced athletes, regular distance runners, and individuals preparing for major running events. The 21.1K category is timed, helping people assess their performance and work toward their personal running goals. The timed 10 K run is a middle-distance category for friends and runners looking to challenge themselves before a half marathon. It mainly caters to fitness enthusiasts and runners building endurance, as well as participants looking to improve pace and consistency over distance. The 5K timed run also offers participants a chance to build personal fitness milestones. This distance suits regular runners and individuals building endurance and becoming familiar with running events. The 3K fun run encourages participation among beginners, children, and families. With a shorter distance, the category offered an entry point for people exploring running or looking for an opportunity to participate in an outdoor fitness activity with family members.

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The event combined four categories, allowing it to accommodate different motivations and performance-oriented runners. The Times Internet Half Marathon celebrated health awareness and encouraged running as a regular activity. The Times Internet Half Marathon featured competitive performances in timed categories, with Mohit Choudhary taking the top position in the 21.1K Category with a time of 1:10:23, followed by Anil Jadhav - 01:10:24 and Vikas Binse - 01:12:45. In the 10K Category, Neeraj Singh ran the fastest with a finishing time of 00:30:33, followed by Vikas kumar - 00:32:23, Haridas lalaso shinde - 00:35:38. The 5K category has the fastest with the finisher Rushikesh Vithoba Wavre - 00:15:25 followed by Rahul Gandhar - 00:15:35 and Sandeeo Kumar Rameshwar - 00:16:03. The official timing results has recognised the competitive runners in each category as the event has multiple distance format for participants to test their endurance, measure the performance and their individual running goals.

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The timing of the event was handled by Timing Technologies. With accurate race timing for all participants, the event concluded on a good note. Timing Technologies is one of the pioneers in Race Timing Solutions. They are the first to introduce RFID into sports and have led some of the top events, including the National Games, IRON Man, SKF Goa and more. The registrations for the Times Internet Half Marathon were officially handled by iFINISH. iFINISH is one of India's leading registration platforms, offering services such as live timing, live tracking, Games Management Software, and more. iFINISH continues to support organisers with world-class technology-driven event management services. Timing Technologies and iFINISH continue to support organisers with world-class technology-driven event management services.

The event featured a professionally measured route, hydration stations, medical support, music zones, and volunteer-staffed cheer points. Course measurement matters most for timed races, allowing participants to assess their performance over specified distances. Organised running events have become one of the easiest ways to encourage people and communities to pursue physical fitness. For beginners taking part in shorter runs, teh event helps as an introduction to the experience of running alongside other participants. For experienced athletes, timed events can provide an opportunity to pursue personal performance goals. The Times Internet Half Marathon brought these elements together with a half marathon and two additional categories, from a fun run to a timed half marathon.

About the Times Internet Half Marathon

The Times Internet Half Marathon is organised by Times Internet as part of an initiative to focus on and promote running and active lifestyles. The Hyderabad edition concluded on October 25, 2026, with four race categories: a 21.1K half marathon, a 10K timed run, a 5K timed run, and a 3K fun run. The event was designed for participants of different fitness levels, from experienced runners to beginners and families. With a wide range of distances, the initiative encouraged broader engagement with running and helped build a stronger culture of fitness and physical activity.

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