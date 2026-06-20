Hyderabad to host global aerospace testing symposium for first time in India; 20 countries, 150 exhibitors expected

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 20 (ANI): Hyderabad will host the 15th International Symposium on Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace alongside NDE 2026 in November next year, bringing together experts from more than 20 countries, global aerospace companies, and around 150 exhibitors as India seeks to strengthen its aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem.

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Speaking at a curtain-raiser event organised by the Indian Society for Non-Destructive Testing (ISNT), industry and defence experts highlighted the growing role of testing and quality assurance in supporting India's ambitions to become a global manufacturing and export hub for aerospace and defence products.

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BrahMos Aerospace Chief Dr Jaiteerth Joshi said Hyderabad was chosen because it is a major defence and aerospace hub.

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"More than 20 countries have committed their participation," Joshi said, adding that experts, researchers, academicians and industry leaders from around the world are expected to attend.

Emphasising the business significance of testing technologies, he said, "Testing plays a major role, it's a billion-dollar company," noting that reliable testing helps manufacturers deliver "100 per cent reliable, fully quality-assured product" for global markets.

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Scientist F at the NDT Group of Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), DRDO, Dr M Phani Surya Kiran said the international aerospace symposium will be hosted in India for the first time in this cycle.

"The 15th International Symposium on NDT in Aerospace, will also take place in India for the first time in this cycle, in Hyderabad itself," he said.

Kiran added that the event would feature participation from around 150 exhibitors showcasing "state-of-the-art technologies and products" with industrial applications across sectors including aerospace, atomic energy and wind energy.

Chairman and Managing Director of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), Dr SVS Narayana Murty, said non-destructive testing plays a critical role in identifying flaws in engineering components used in aircraft, rockets and submarines.

"The understanding of the presence of defects is most important," he said, adding that the conference aims to "disseminate the knowledge of the recent advances in non-destructive testing and evaluation."

Associated Engineering Services CEO Gajjala Surya Prakash said around 300 delegates from European countries are expected for the Aero NDT segment, with participation anticipated from global aerospace companies including Boeing and Airbus.

"This edition of Aero NDT, alongside ISNT NDE 2026, marks a significant milestone, as it is being hosted in India for the first time," he said. (ANI)

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