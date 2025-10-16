Hyderabad witnessed business leaders, educators, and women entrepreneurs at one stage at the much-anticipated India Conclave 2025

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 16: India Conclave 2025 , organized by Global Triumph Foundation and The Business Ascent, in association with Image Planet was held with great fervor at The Park , Hyderabad on 12th October 2025. The event saw participation from over 200 top business leaders, educators, and women entrepreneurs from across the nation.

Advertisement

Dignitaries were Dr.S.Venugopala Chary , Former Union Minister Power & Agriculture, Govt. of India ; Ms. Anjana Sinha , IPS Director General of Police (Rtd.) Government of Andhra Pradesh ; Sri Ajay Mishra, IAS (Retd.) Former Special Chief Secretary, Hyderabad, Telangana ; Dr. Sanjay Kumar , DIG ,CRPF , Hyderabad enlightened the participants with their great speech. Our esteemed speakers, Ms. Priyanka Gupta, Founder of 11:11 Advertising, & Dr. Dileep Kumar Puliwarthi, CEO of Aero Falcons Aviation Services & Training Pvt Ltd & Founder of 9 MACH BLUE LINK MEDIA Pvt Ltd, illuminated the audience with their insightful speeches

Advertisement

The conclave witnessed the launch of 'The Business Ascent' magazine that aimed at delivering insightful articles, expert analysis, and inspiring stories of business excellence. The magazine was launched with Ms Alefiyah Hussain , Director , Neo School Aizza High School , as it's cover page.

And also Book Launched "Conscious Distractions" with Kiran Vadagam , Author, Researcher - Applied Meta Cognition & Decision in Human & Machines/AI , UPAKILLSHARE.COM

Advertisement

Expressing his excitement ,Amit Jain, Founder of Global Triumph Foundation and The Business Ascent, added, "We believe that originality, effectiveness, communication, and creativity are the cornerstones of excellence. It's heartening to witness India nurturing such a strong business-minded community. We are proud to be a part of India's growth journey where can contribute to empowering entrepreneurs and future leaders."

The event began with Ganesh Vandana, setting a spiritual and captivating tone for the day. Alongside, two panel discussion were also held. The first panel discussion was focused on the topic, "Navigating the Future : Preparing for What Next Education" where eminent people like Ms Alefiyah Hussain , Director , Neo School Aizza High School ; Mrs Harshita Saxena , Director of Vaidik Vidhi Educreative & Innovations , Founder Director of Little Cuddles International Preschool Dr. Subeer Khan,Managing Director , SS MPE Sports Private Ltd ; Sudha Rani Epuri Founder & Managing Director , Math 2 Merit Kids Academy Pvt Ltd ; Ms Pooja R H, Founder & Director , Brilliance Academy Preschool participated as the panel members.

The second round of panel discussion was based on "The Next-Gen Leader : Preparing for Future Leadership in a Dynamic Global Economy" with Dr Sathish Suri , Managing Director , GREENPATH ENERGY & SUSTAINABILITY SERVICES ; Nishant Bhushan , Director, Client Value Strategy and Business Intelligence Cypax Solutions LLP ; Aditi Altekar, Group HR Technology Lead Godrej Industries Group ; Suchitra Bhatnagar , Proprietor , 9th House of Destiny ; Divya Jain Manager - Sourcing & Procurement Shah TC

Listed below are the winners of:

Winners of India Education Conclave :

A.NAGA RAJU ; Ajaya Kumar Sahoo ; ALPHORES ; AyoniZ International Pre-School ; Bright-The School ; Brilliance Academy Preschool ; Birla Open Minds International School ; Ch. Sughur Singh World School , Etawah, UP ; Dhruva College of Management ; DISHA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL; HELLO KIDS- KIDDELAND ; HELLO KIDS- LITTLE EDEN ; HELLO KIDS-BODHI TREE ; HELLO KIDS-INNOVATORS ; HELLO KIDS-PRECIOUS MINDS ; HELLOKIDS HEAD OFFICE ; Ikigai Global Prep School; Jaipal Reddy.P ; Joy Kids Care & Joy Public School ; Kadapa Public School ; Kiran Vadagam ; Little Cuddles International Preschool ; Little Zoomers ; Maharana Mewar Public School ; Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School ; Meru International School,Miyapur ;Meru International School, Tellapur ; Mohammed Imran Khan ; Mr. Anuj Monty Yadav ; Mohammed Abdul Majid ; Nalla Malla Reddy Foundation School ; Neo School Aizza High School ; PES PUBLIC SCHOOL ; Rainbow The Global School Vanasthalipuram Branch ; Riverstone Schools ; SANGANI RAJU ; SKILLBOT LEARNING (VFOCUZ TECHNOLOGIES LLP) ; Sloka The Global School, Isnapur Branch ; Sloka The Global School,Almasguda Branch ; Sloka The School, Kokapet Branch ; Sloka the Global School, Nagole ; SMS Overseas ( Abroad Educational Consultancy ) ; Sri Bhavishyaa International School ; Sri Lakshmi High School ; Timora Preschool , Manipal

Winners Of India Business Conclave 2025 :

A Vijay Kumar ; Aero Falcons Aviation Services & Training Pvt ltd ; Amogh Kudatarkar;Build n Decor ( A Arka Group Company) ; Dr. Kamala Family Dental Care ; Dr. Sathish Suri ; Dr. Pet; Ezee Well's Pink Physiotherapy Clinic [ Exclusive for Ladies] ; EAGLESPEED OVERSEAS LOGISTICS ; ethana ; GSPANN Technologies ; Karthick Ravi ; KOSHI AERO CLUB & RESORT ; Ln. Er. Dr. Eada.Kumaraswamy BTech,MIE ; Mohit Malik ; Naresh Nuthulapati ; Nizam Hashmi ; R FITNESS STUDIO ; Sai Ayush Ayurveda Hospitals ; SHIV KUMAR ; Sudhakar kannan ; Tech4Farm ; Tesor ; Virukshavanam Charitable Trust

Winners Of Top 50 Women Icon 2025 :

Aditi Altekar ; Amrutha SY ; Anjanasree.V ; Ankita Jain ; Aswini Sai Putta ; Divya Jain ; Dr. Deepa Rani Shekar ; Dr. k.Lavanya ; Dr. Latha ; Dr. Monika Sharma ; Dr. Anjum Nazir Qureshi ; Dr. Deepasri Prabhakar ; Dr. Kaviya Balaguru ; Dr. Susmita Senapati ; Dr.B.Poorani ; Dr.SarithaKishan ; Lavanya Dilip ; Mrs. Ragini Anup Bannore ; Mrs. Reshma Zakir ; Mrs. Vedavalli ; Ms. Alefiyah Hussain ; Ms. Meghana ; Namrata Patwari ; Nagina Nargis ; P.Deepa Reddy ; Prof. Deenamani Rao ; Priyanka Singh ; Prof.Dr. Ms.Sandhya Dhole ; Pushpa Ambrose ; Ruksana Parveen Hussain ; Santhoshi Tiwari ; Suchitra Bhatnagar ; Sudha Rani Epuri ; SUNEETHA JALLI ; Swathi Govindu ; Syeda Humera Farheen ; Soumyah ; Ranjitha ; Tania Dua Khosla ; Vennam Sravani, Nidhi Bandaru

Enablers for the event were Image Planet, The Business Ascent, Hello Kids, School Consultant India, Little Fingers, Little Woods, Media Today, Lamehow , RD Media , SS MPE Sports

To know more, visit - www.globaltriumphfoundation.com & www.thebusinessascent.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)