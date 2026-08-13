HT Syndication

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 13: India's leading premium spa brand, Tattva Wellness Spa, has expanded its footprint with the launch of Qoros Spa by Tattva, its newest wellness destination located on the 8th floor of Courtyard by Marriott, Lower Tank Bund Road, Hyderabad. Positioned in one of the city's most culturally significant neighbourhoods beside the serene expanse of Hussain Sagar, the spa is now open to guests seeking restorative therapies, mindful wellness rituals, and a holistic approach to balanced living.

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Inspired by the ancient Greek word 'koros', a state of joy, the spa is spread over a total area of around 4600 sq ft, and features a serene & spacious relaxation lounge, five single therapy rooms, and two thoughtfully curated couple suites with attached steam and shower facilities. These rooms are named after different flowers like Magnolia, Camellia, Jasmine, Dahlia, Bougainvillea, Lilac, and Lavender. The spa also features a well-appointed salon offering a range of grooming services for both men and women.

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A Wellness Escape for the Modern City Dweller

The experiences at Qoros Spa by Tattva are thoughtfully curated for modern city dwellers seeking to unwind from long work hours, fatigue, and constant screen exposure.

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Guests can choose from a range of massages, facials, and beauty therapies designed to promote relaxation and overall well-being. Massage options include Swedish Massage, Indian Abhyanga, and Deep Tissue Massage, among other wellness therapies.

The Crown Jewel: Qoros Royal Therapy

Among the most distinctive offerings at Qoros Spa by Tattva is the Qoros Royal Therapy -- a three and a half hour ceremonial wellness journey available at INR 12,300, and the fullest expression of the spa's philosophy.

The experience encompasses a foot ritual, massage with gemstone-infused oils, body scrub therapy, yoga stretch and the highlight is the 'Royal Kansa Wand Touch'- something that truly makes the therapy experience 'royal'. The session ends with a comforting steam & shower experience. Guests can experience the distinctive touch of Kansa through this Ayurveda-inspired wellness ritual, especially during their first visit to Qoros Spa by Tattva.

VILASA by Tattva: The Products Behind the Experience

Threaded through every treatment and sensory touchpoint at Qoros Spa by Tattva is VILASA by Tattva -- a curated collection of bath and body wellness products crafted to carry the elemental philosophy of Tattva into each moment of the guest's journey. Developed using ingredients such as rose oil, lotus-seed extract, sea salt, and spirulina, the scrubs, body polish, and face & body mask help in enhancing the therapy experience.

For massage therapies, guests can personalise their experience by choosing from five signature oils: Serenity, Tranquility, Recovery, Radiance, and Clarity. Each blend brings together carefully selected aromatic ingredients, including frankincense, jasmine, lavender, geranium, patchouli, and ginger, among others.

The Wellness Experience Begins From the Moment You Arrive

At Qoros Spa by Tattva, relaxation begins before the therapy starts. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and ease into the experience through calming arrival rituals designed to create a sense of pause. The journey begins with a seasonal welcome drink, followed by a personalised wellness consultation to understand stress points, fatigue, discomfort, and therapy preferences. For massage therapies, guests are guided through an oil selection ritual.

A Spa experience designed with intention

Qoros Spa by Tattva has been designed under the discerning mentorship of Mr. Amardeep Singh, Multi Property General Manager, Marriott Hyderabad & Courtyard Marriott Hyderabad at Marriott International. A seasoned and award-winning hospitality veteran who is passionate about wellness experiences and has previously championed this as the General Manager of the Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas. Commenting on the launch, Mr. Amardeep Singh said,"

"Hyderabad is a city that carries its history with remarkable elegance, even as it builds its future at extraordinary speed. With Qoros Spa by Tattva, we wanted to honour both of these truths -- to create a space that feels deeply rooted in the cultural and philosophical richness of this city, while speaking clearly to the needs of the people who live and work here today. I invite the travellers in Hyderabad and the people of Hyderabad to experience the joy of being at Qoros Spa by Tattva."

Visit Details

Qoros Spa by Tattva -- 8th Floor, Courtyard by Marriott, Hyderabad 1-3-1024, Lower Tank Bund Road, Bhagyalaxmi Nagar, Kavadiguda, Hyderabad, Telangana 500080.

Open daily: 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Reservations: +91 9538541200

Website: www.tattvaspa.com

Email: hello@tattvaspa.com

Media Contact

Email: marketing@tattvaspa.com

Website: www.tattvaspa.com

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