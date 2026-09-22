Hylenr Completes Phase 1 LCF Reactor Validation at Texas A&M University

Phase 1 testing identified key thermal, noble-gas and material signatures in the Lattice Confinement Fusion (LCF) reactor, with Hylenr now advancing to Phase 2 studies focused on reproducibility, quantitative measurement and commercialization.

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyderabad based Deeptech company Hylenr today announced the completion of Phase 1 of an independent validation study of Lattice Confinement Fusion (LCF), conducted at Texas A&M University, marking an important step in the company's efforts to independently evaluate its lattice-based energy technology and advance its roadmap toward commercialization.

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The validation study focused on the HylenrBRT-NiUCS-2 reactor, a small modular system based on hydrogen-loaded nickel-palladium catalyst materials. Multiple devices and catalyst samples were prepared and tested under controlled laboratory conditions in the Nuclear Engineering Department at Texas A&M University.

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Titled 'Validation of Anomalous Heat and Nuclear Signatures in the BRT-NiUCS-2 Reactor: Phase 1 LCF Investigation', the research examined the reactor's thermal performance, radiation emissions, residual gas composition, and post-reaction material characteristics. The Phase 1 research paper, co-authored by Hylenr and Texas A&M University, was presented at the 27th International Conference on Condensed Matter Nuclear Science (ICCF-27), held in Niagara Falls, Canada, from August 31 to September 4.

"Our objective has always been to move beyond internal observations and subject the technology to rigorous, independent testing. The validation study conducted at Texas A&M University provides an important external data point across thermal measurements, gas analysis, and material characterization," said Ram Ramaseshan, Co-Founder and CEO, Hylenr. "These results provide a basis for the next phase of validation while reinforcing our focus on reproducibility, quantitative measurement, and scientific transparency."

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Prof. Lin Shao, Professor of Nuclear Engineering at Texas A&M University said, "The Phase 1 research provided an opportunity to examine the BRT-NiUCS-2 reactor using a range of complementary analytical techniques. The combination of thermal measurements, residual gas analysis, nuclear diagnostics and post-reaction materials characterization broadens the experimental basis for assessing the observed phenomena and determining priorities for further investigation."

Among the principal diagnostics was Residual Gas Analysis (RGA), conducted using an SRSRGA 100 system under high-vacuum conditions. The study observed elevated helium, argon and neon signals in the active reactor relative to background measurements, with helium and argon signals reported at levels approximately two to three orders of magnitude above background. No corresponding increase in nitrogen was observed, providing evidence against atmospheric leakage as the sole explanation for the measurements.

Thermal measurements using thermocouples and calibrated infrared imaging also showed the active reactor operating at consistently higher temperatures than the calibration device under comparable input-power conditions. The study further reported post-reaction morphological and compositional changes in catalyst samples based on SEM/EDX analysis.

Radiation monitoring using Geiger–Müller and neutron detectors found no detectable gamma or X-ray emissions, while neutron counts remained statistically indistinguishable from background during the approximately five-day monitoring period.

Hylenr will now move toward Phase 2, focusing on testing multiple independent reactors, quantitative calorimetry and improved characterization of loading parameters, alongside isotopic-ratio measurements and advanced analytical techniques including SIMS and ICP-MS.

The company views this staged validation process as a critical bridge between laboratory observations and eventual commercialization, with future development aimed at establishing repeatability, quantifying energy output and defining the engineering requirements for scalable systems.

About Hylenr

Hylenr develops small, modular energy systems using hydrogen-loaded materials and lattice confinement. Its research focuses on material transformation and excess-heat phenomena under controlled conditions, progressing these findings through independent validation toward potential commercial energy applications.

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