Hype Luxury Appoints Former Rolls-Royce Americas President Jon Colbeth as Strategic Advisor for North America

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Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 24: Hype Luxury, the ultra-luxury mobility aggregation platform spanning private jet charter, superyacht charter, and elite ground transportation, today announced the appointment of Jon Colbeth as Strategic Advisor for North America -- the latest addition to a global advisory network anchored, notably, in Bangalore rather than any traditional luxury capital.

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Colbeth's career is a study in what it takes to earn the trust of the world's most demanding clients. He began in third-party logistics across the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico before joining BMW of North America in 2007, where he went on to lead the brand's entire US parts distribution network and, later, its warranty operations -- learning, in his own words, what client trust looks like when something goes wrong.

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In 2015, he relocated to Stockholm as Aftersales Director for BMW of Northern Europe, his first experience building teams across cultures and markets. Three years later, he joined Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in England as Global Head of Ownership Services, working directly with dealer partners and clients across the globe. In 2025, he was named President of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas, and in 2026 founded Luxe 1010, a boutique consultancy built on the principles of ultra-luxury stewardship: precision, consistency, and an unwavering commitment to the client.

For Hype Luxury, headquartered in Bangalore and built from the outset as a global platform rather than a regional one, Colbeth's appointment is a marker of intent. The company has always maintained that the discipline required to serve UHNW clients is the same in Mumbai as it is in Manhattan -- and that a platform engineered in India is fully capable of setting the standard for the world's most storied luxury houses to follow.

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"American ultra-luxury clients expect more than access -- they expect a brand that understands their lifestyle, their pace, and their standards. Hype Luxury is building a platform that finally meets that expectation, and I'm excited to help shape its growth in the U.S." -- Jon Colbeth, Strategic Advisor, North America, Hype Luxury

"Jon has spent two decades inside the two brands that taught the world what ownership at the highest level actually means. That kind of discipline is rare, and having him on board is exactly the kind of milestone we are proud to build toward. As we grow in the United States, Jon is crucial to our story -- not just for what he has done, but for the standard he holds us to every day. We could not be more proud to have him as part of this journey" -- Raghav Belavadi, Founder & CEO, Hype Luxury

Hype Luxury's philosophy has always rejected the conventions of the industry it operates in. There are no price lists on its platform, no algorithmic upsells, no performance marketing funnels chasing impressions. Every engagement begins with a conversation and ends, if it ends at all, in a relationship that outlasts the transaction -- a business built on reputation as the only product, and discretion as the only moat.

Colbeth joins a small, carefully assembled roster of advisors spanning North America, the UAE, the UK, Europe, and Japan -- each chosen not for public profile but for proximity to the rooms where Hype Luxury's clients already move. His two decades inside BMW and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars bring a level of institutional credibility rarely associated with a platform this young, reinforcing a broader thesis: that India-built ambition, applied with sufficient rigor, can command the same trust as any legacy house in Europe or America.

As Hype Luxury continues to scale from its Bangalore base -- with expansion into the Gulf already underway -- the Colbeth appointment signals a company thinking in decades, not quarters, and building its reputation one relationship at a time.

About Hype Luxury - Hype Luxury is the premier ultra-luxury mobility aggregation platform, orchestrating private jet charters, superyacht voyages, and elite ground transportation for a global circle of UHNW principals. Managed by GoHype Technologies Pvt. Limited, the firm maintains headquarters in Bangalore and Dubai, driving a deliberate expansion across the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States.

Media Contact: Amelie Watelet, ffo@gohype.in

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