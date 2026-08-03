Hyperlocal Regional Marketing Platform Reevoly Acquired Following Profitable Growth Trajectory

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 3: Reevoly, a bootstrapped hyperlocal content and regional influencer platform, has officially announced its acquisition by a strategic buyer for an undisclosed amount.

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Founded to capitalize on the massive shift toward regional storytelling in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, Reevoly grew from a lean, bootstrapped setup into a ₹2-3 Crore ARR profitable enterprise prior to the acquisition.

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The company carved out a dominant niche by helping major national brands weave authentic cultural narratives across the heartland of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"Hyperlocal and regional content are no longer secondary channels; they represent the primary growth engine for consumer brands in India today," said Kunal Bhardwaj, Co-Founder at Reevoly.

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"We built Reevoly to eliminate the disconnect between mainstream brand messaging and authentic local vernacular culture. Achieving profitability while scaling completely bootstrapped proved that the market was hungry for real regional engagement."

Reevoly's platform enabled brands to move past traditional advertising by deploying hyperlocal creators, storytellers, funnel optimizers and localized content workflows.

Its client roster spans leading national and international enterprises across healthcare, media, gaming, and consumer goods, including CARE Hospitals, Aster Hospitals, CURA Pharma, a major global FMCG giant, Dailyhunt, Kuku FM, Viralo, Zupee, Ucook, Raj Milk and more.

The company's growth trajectory was spearheaded by Kunal Bhardwaj (hailing from Siwan, Bihar, and a former leader at companies such as Dailyhunt, Testbook, Invact and Teleport) and Ashish Raj (a native of Ara, Bihar), who established its early tech footprint.

The company subsequently scaled under the operational leadership of Alka Bhardwaj, who steered Reevoly's execution and profitability while Kunal continued to advise on overarching growth and strategic direction. The partnership with Nihar and BiharSay further bolstered Reevoly's deep penetration in the Bihar market.

With this acquisition, Reevoly's localized storytelling framework and creator network will integrate into its new parent ecosystem to further scale culture-led hyperlocal influencer and performance marketing across India's emerging markets.

About Reevoly: Reevoly is a regional content and hyperlocal campaign platform designed to help brands build deep emotional resonance with audiences across Tier 2 and Tier 3 India through culturally aligned creators and native storytelling.

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