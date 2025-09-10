Hyundai debuts Ioniq compact EV for Europe at IAA Mobility at Munich, Germany

Seoul [South Korea], September 10 (ANI): Hyundai Motor Co. unveiled its first compact electric vehicle (EV) under the Ioniq brand for the European market, as it aims to expand its presence by leveraging tariff advantages over Chinese automakers, as per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

The company introduced the Concept Three at Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung (IAA) Mobility 2025 in Munich, Germany, marking its first appearance at the event in four years. The report quoted Xavier Martinet, head of Hyundai's European operations, stating that production will begin in Turkey in 2026 and confirmed plans to offer EVs across six segments in Europe. Based on his remarks that the name "Concept Three" signals the final model, the vehicle is widely expected to debut as the Ioniq 3.

The Concept Three is Hyundai's first compact EV under the Ioniq lineup. Designed in a hatchback style that is popular in Europe, it features a rear spoiler to appeal to performance-oriented consumers. The exterior adopts a steel-inspired finish while the interior draws on furniture motifs to create a more comfortable atmosphere, according to the company.

The launch forms part of Hyundai's strategy to rebalance global markets in response to U.S. tariffs, and it released the Inster EV in Europe in December 2024. Known domestically as the Casper EV, it recorded sales of 15,161 units through July 2025.

Europe offers favourable tariff conditions for Korean automakers, with Korean vehicles facing a 25 per cent tariff in the United States but enjoying zero tariffs in the European Union (EU) under the Korea-EU Free Trade Agreement signed in 2010. Non-FTA automakers are subject to a 10 per cent tariff. The EU also imposed additional duties of 10 to 30 per cent on Chinese EVs, citing threats to local jobs and unfair subsidies. This has slowed China's growth in the region, leaving BYD Co. ranked a mere 12th among EV brands and accelerating its plans to build a new plant in Hungary.

Kia Corp., which gained momentum in Europe with the EV3, is preparing to expand further with the smaller and more affordable EV2, which is expected to launch below 30,000 euros (USD 35,000). Kia presented the EV2 concept as its main exhibit at IAA Mobility 2025 and also introduced the EV5, a traditional sport utility vehicle (SUV) with few direct rivals in the European EV market. In comparison, Volkswagen AG only showed the ID.Cross SUV concept while focusing its sales on hatchbacks and crossovers.

LG Electronics Inc. also participated in the show, where it unveiled its automotive content platform (ACP). Built on its webOS operating system already used in more than 240 million smart televisions worldwide, the platform allows passengers to access streaming services such as Netflix and Disney Plus seamlessly on vehicle displays. (ANI)

