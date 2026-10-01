Hyundai, M&M post strong September sales; festive demand expected to drive October

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Hyundai Motor India and Mahindra & Mahindra reported double-digit growth in total vehicle sales in September, with festive demand expected to support the automobile sector in the coming weeks. Hyundai recorded its highest-ever monthly total sales at 77,916 units, up 10.8 per cent year-on-year, while M&M reported total vehicle sales of 1,14,874 units, a 15 per cent YoY growth.

Hyundai's September sales included 57,166 units in the domestic market, registering 10.9 per cent growth, while exports stood at 20,750 units, up 10.4 per cent. The company said the September performance surpassed its previous monthly sales record achieved in July 2026.

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“We are delighted to close September 2026 with our highest-ever total monthly sales of 77,916 units (domestic + exports), registering a healthy double-digit growth of 10.8 per cent YoY. This number surpasses our previous record achieved in July 2026,” Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said.

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Garg said the company expects customer enthusiasm to remain sustained during the festive season, supported by the opening of bookings for its upcoming all-new Hyundai BAYON nameplate for India.

M&M's September performance was led by its utility vehicle segment, which recorded domestic sales of 64,092 units, up 14 per cent from 56,233 units a year earlier. Domestic commercial vehicle sales stood at 30,420 units, up 14 per cent.

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M&M's trucks and buses business also recorded strong growth, with sales including exports rising 53 per cent YoY to 2,912 units in September. The company attributed the performance to early festive buying, continued infrastructure activity and steady freight movement.

“September marked a strong month for the truck and bus segment, helped by early festive buying, continued infrastructure activity and steady freight movement. Growth was further aided by the lower base of the previous year,” Vinod Sahay, Executive Chairman-SML and President, Aerospace, Advanced Technologies, Trucks, Buses & CE, M&M, said.

Meanwhile, M&M's farm equipment business reported domestic tractor sales of 50,208 units, down 23 per cent YoY. The company attributed the decline largely to the shift in the festive season to October this year from September last year and a higher base in September 2025, which benefited from the GST rate cut. (ANI)

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