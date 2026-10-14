Hyundai Motor Group commits USD 15.5 billion investment in India through 2032

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Hyundai Motor Group announced a long-term investment strategy committing USD 15.5 billion to India from 2026 through 2032. The seven-year program focuses on manufacturing expansion, research and development infrastructure, supplier development, and future mobility technologies to position India as a key hub for global operations.

The announcement followed a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung at the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi on October 13, 2026, where both sides reviewed the company's expansion plans across the domestic automotive sector.

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Under the framework, the Group plans to establish a dedicated investment entity in India to coordinate capital allocation across research, local supplier networks, and next-generation mobility projects.

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"India remains one of Hyundai Motor Group's most important and strategic markets globally," said Chung in a statement released by the company.

"The past 30 years have been defined by our commitment to India. This investment reaffirms our commitment to India for the next 30 years and beyond," he added. "Through this investment, we will create more employment opportunities and work together with our partners and stakeholders to support India's continued industrial development."

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The capital allocation targets capacity expansion at Hyundai Motor India Limited and Kia India Pvt. Limited to meet domestic demand and scale export volumes. Hyundai currently maintains an annual production capacity exceeding 1.4 million units in India, comprising 824,000 units at HMIL's Chennai plant, 170,000 units at the Pune facility, and 431,000 units at Kia India's Anantapur plant. The Pune site is scheduled for phased capacity increases to expand the manufacturing footprint.

The Group also allocated approximately USD 700 million toward its Indian R&D center, including a dedicated vehicle testing track, to establish an end-to-end research ecosystem. In addition, investments will support parts localization, supplier partnerships, automotive financing, electric vehicle charging networks, and end-of-life vehicle recycling.

Hyundai currently employs over 24,000 people in India and operates component and service businesses via affiliates including Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai Transys, Hyundai Capital, Hyundai Wia, and Hyundai Glovis.

Alongside operational spending, the company continues social welfare initiatives, including the Samarth program for disability inclusion and the planned Hyundai Academy for Technical Skills vocational institute in Chennai, following USD 110 million disbursed across community programs since 2016. (ANI)

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