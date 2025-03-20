DT
Hyundai Motor India Limited announces up to 3% price hike from April 2025

Hyundai Motor India Limited announces up to 3% price hike from April 2025

This decision comes in response to rising input costs, increased commodity prices, and higher operational expenses
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:12 PM Mar 20, 2025 IST
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announced a price increase of up to 3 per cent across its models, effective April 2025. This decision comes in response to rising input costs, increased commodity prices, and higher operational expenses.

According to Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer of HMIL, “We strive to absorb rising costs to minimise the impact on our customers. However, with sustained increases in operational expenses, we must pass on some of this cost escalation through a minor price adjustment. The price increase will vary depending on the model and variant.”

