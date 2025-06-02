Hyundai Motor India reports monthly sales of 58,701 units in May 2025

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 2 (ANI): Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recorded total monthly sales of 58,701 units, including domestic sales of 43,861 units and exports of 14,840 units in May 2025, which shows the demand for the car overseas.

Advertisement

According to HMIL, the availability of a few critical models was impacted in May on account of the scheduled biannual plant maintenance shutdown at the Chennai manufacturing facility.

Tarun Garg, whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, commenting on the performance, stated, "HMIL's total sales volume for May 2025 stood at 58,701 units. May is a month of our routine week-long biannual maintenance shutdown at our Chennai manufacturing facility which affects availability of few critical models.

Advertisement

The company also stated, "We continue to witness consistent growth in our exports volume and this is a testament to the 'Make in India, Made for the World' philosophy that we passionately uphold. Going forward, we remain hopeful of a steady increase in demand for both domestic as well as international shipments with reduced uncertainty on the geo-political front and improved macro-economic situation."

Hyundai contributed 68.5 per cent in domestic SUV supply to the Indian market in FY24-25, with Creta contributing to over 30 per cent in midsize SUV space. The company exported 163K vehicles, while domestic volumes stood at 599K in the last fiscal.

Advertisement

Revenues of the company in FY24-25 stood at Rs 691,929 Mn. and EBITDA at Rs89,538 Mn, with EBITDA margin at 12.9 per cent. last fiscal the company has given a dividend of Rs21 per to its shareholders.

The product line of Hyundai India includes Grand i10 (Hatchback & Sedan), i20, Venue, Accent (Verna), Creta and Creta Grand. The company currently exports to more than 80 countries. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)