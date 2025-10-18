DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Hyundai Motor opens plastic resource recycling facility in Indonesia

Hyundai Motor opens plastic resource recycling facility in Indonesia

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:15 PM Oct 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251018063553
Advertisement

Seoul [South Korea], October 18 (ANI): South Korea's Hyundai Motor has opened a community-led plastic resource recycling facility in Bekasi, Indonesia, where its manufacturing plant is located, as reported by the Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

Advertisement

The company established a recycling center in Bekasi in 2022 and has now expanded its efforts with the new facility, reinforcing its commitment to addressing local environmental challenges.

Advertisement

The facility will provide environmental education programs for local residents, produce upcycled goods, and handle waste plastic collection, washing, shredding, and reproduction into recyclable raw materials.

Advertisement

A local community cooperative will participate in facility operations, and profits will be reinvested to ensure the facility's sustainable management.

In collaboration with Good Neighbors, Hyundai Motor plans to support cooperative formation, workforce recruitment, and training, while also conducting recycling education programs for local residents in partnership with local waste plastic suppliers.

Advertisement

The company said the new facility is meaningful as it goes beyond simple waste collection by creating a closed-loop system that turns waste into reusable raw materials. It added that Hyundai Motor will continue efforts to address environmental issues in local communities through diverse cooperative frameworks. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts