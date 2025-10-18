Hyundai Motor opens plastic resource recycling facility in Indonesia

Seoul [South Korea], October 18 (ANI): South Korea's Hyundai Motor has opened a community-led plastic resource recycling facility in Bekasi, Indonesia, where its manufacturing plant is located, as reported by the Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

The company established a recycling center in Bekasi in 2022 and has now expanded its efforts with the new facility, reinforcing its commitment to addressing local environmental challenges.

The facility will provide environmental education programs for local residents, produce upcycled goods, and handle waste plastic collection, washing, shredding, and reproduction into recyclable raw materials.

A local community cooperative will participate in facility operations, and profits will be reinvested to ensure the facility's sustainable management.

In collaboration with Good Neighbors, Hyundai Motor plans to support cooperative formation, workforce recruitment, and training, while also conducting recycling education programs for local residents in partnership with local waste plastic suppliers.

The company said the new facility is meaningful as it goes beyond simple waste collection by creating a closed-loop system that turns waste into reusable raw materials. It added that Hyundai Motor will continue efforts to address environmental issues in local communities through diverse cooperative frameworks. (ANI)

