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Home / Business / Hyundai Motors to raise vehicle prices by up to 1% from September amid cost pressures

Hyundai Motors to raise vehicle prices by up to 1% from September amid cost pressures

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ANI
Updated At : 06:38 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Hyundai Motors will increase prices of vehicles by up to 1 per cent across its portfolio from September 2026, citing rising input and commodity costs, higher operational expenses and continuing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties.

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The company said the exact quantum of the increase will vary depending on the model and variant. Hyundai said the price revision has been necessitated by a combination of cost pressures and external uncertainties.

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The price increase comes after Hyundai reported its highest-ever monthly total sales of 75,360 units in July 2026, up 25.4 per cent year-on-year. Domestic sales rose 23.3 per cent to 54,210 units, while exports increased 31.4 per cent to 21,150 units.

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In its exchange filing on Wednesday, Hyundai said it had been making efforts to manage the rise in costs internally and limit the impact on customers.

"The Company continues to make every endeavor to optimise costs and absorb cost escalations to minimise the impact on customers," Hyundai said.

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However, the automaker said persistent cost pressures had made a partial pass-through necessary.

"The persistence of these cost pressures has necessitated passing on a part of the increased costs to customers through this marginal price revision," the company said.

The move comes as the auto sector continues to face pressure from commodity costs. Kotak Institutional Equities had recently said in a report that while demand momentum is expected to remain steady, persistent commodity-cost pressures and weakness in global auto markets could weigh on margins.

The brokerage firm said auto original equipment manufacturers recorded strong volume growth in the first quarter of FY27, but higher commodity costs limited EBITDA growth. It also noted that crude, aluminium and precious-metal prices had retreated from their first-quarter peaks, which could provide some sequential relief to margins, while domestic steel prices remained firm. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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