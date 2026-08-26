Hyundai plans 26 new models in India by 2030, targets bigger role for country in global operations

New Delhi, [India], August 26 (ANI): Hyundai Motor Company plans to launch or refresh 26 models in India by 2030 as part of a wider global product offensive that will see the automaker introduce or update more than 100 vehicles worldwide, according to the company's official statement.

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The company announced the plans at its 2026 CEO Investor Day, where it reiterated its target of reaching 5.55 million units in global sales by 2030 while focusing on improving profitability.

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India is set to be an important part of this expansion. Hyundai said it will add 26 launches in India by 2030, including an all-new electric SUV in the fourth quarter and a new internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered mid-size SUV.

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The new electric SUV will be localised and designed for the Indian market. It will feature a next-generation infotainment system and Level 2 assisted driving technology.

Hyundai is also looking to deepen its manufacturing and supply chain presence in India. The company aims to source 90 per cent of vehicle content from the country by 2030, supported by a network of more than 1,400 local suppliers and over 900 local engineers.

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India currently has manufacturing facilities with an annual capacity of 1.1 million vehicles and will continue to serve as an important export hub for Hyundai, according to the company.

Hyundai aims to export around 30 per cent of its India production volume by 2030 to markets across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and South America. This indicates that the company sees India not only as a market for selling vehicles but also as a production base for its global operations.

Globally, Hyundai plans to add 1.27 million units of manufacturing capacity by 2030. This includes 320,000 units of additional capacity in India, 500,000 units in North America, 250,000 across its completely knocked down (CKD) sites and 200,000 in Korea.

The company said it will launch or refresh more than 100 vehicles globally by 2030, with 58 launches planned in North America, 49 in Korea, 41 in Europe, 26 in India and 22 in China.

"Our fundamentals have never been stronger. Hyundai Motor Group is the third-largest automotive group and the second-most profitable, which gives us the ability to invest while others are pulling back," Jose Munoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, said.

"We are bringing more than 100 new models to market by 2030 with multiple powertrain options and raising our operating margin above 9 per cent," he added.

Hyundai said its first half of 2026 performance included two million wholesale units, revenue of 95.2 trillion won, up 2.7 per cent year-on-year, and an operating profit margin of 5.6 per cent.

The company is also planning its first extended-range electric vehicle (EREV), which it said will combine the power and efficiency of a battery EV with the convenience of an onboard charger. (ANI)

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