HANGZHOU, China, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does the world see when it looks at Hangzhou? The Hangzhou & Friends: 2025 Hangzhou Highlights Awards, unveiled on February 4, offered an answer—not through statistics alone, but through the stories of connection that unfolded across the year. The awards were born from a simple recognition: that a city's global presence is built not only on grand events, but on the countless moments when people reach across borders. To honor this, the organizers structured the awards into four chapters: Dialogue of Civilizations, Industrial Narratives, Social Innovation, and Moments of the Year, each capturing a different way that Hangzhou touched the world.

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Across these categories, moments of quiet resonance stood out. In the realm of cultural dialogue, ten friends from ten nations explored Hangzhou for the first time, their journeys later echoed by the city's own return visits to Istanbul and Cairo. After the visits, a German photographer's image of Qiandao Lake's giant net fishing found its way to the pages of The Times, Hangzhou's bond with Verona deepened into a year-long romance of music, art, and shared celebration, proving that sister-city ties can bloom into something far richer than ceremony.

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On the Liangzhu Day of 2025, the "Liangzhu and the World: Dialogue between Liangzhu Ancient City and Rome Ancient City" was held—one of several moments when the region's archaeological treasures found new resonance on the global stage. Beyond culture, the awards recognized how Hangzhou's industries are telling Chinese stories overseas, from Geely's global development to the rise of cross-border e-commerce that brings Hangzhou products，and the culture behind them directly to international consumers.

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Yet there were also countless other people and moments that helped the world know Hangzhou. An international student from Pakistan filmed the city he had come to call home, capturing not just its landmarks but the feeling of belonging. A volunteer from Zimbabwe found himself holding hands with local police and strangers in a human chain at West Lake to maintain traffic order, discovering that being welcomed means being trusted to help. The Hangzhou International Conference Center became a stage for cross-cultural encounter, while Hangzhou's tech-themed travel routes offered visitors a chance to explore the city's cutting-edge innovations.

Together, these moments traced a portrait of Hangzhou not as a place that simply welcomes visitors, but as one that listens, shares, and grows, through the people who carry its stories onward.

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