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Home / Business / ‘I Love You’ Song: Vishal Kapoor, Dolphin Dubey and Meenakshi Pange Honoured for Their Contributions

‘I Love You’ Song: Vishal Kapoor, Dolphin Dubey and Meenakshi Pange Honoured for Their Contributions

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ANI
Updated At : 04:37 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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PNN

New Delhi [India], September 28: The World Record of Excellence, England, recently organised an award ceremony recognising artists and creative professionals for their contributions to the entertainment industry.

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Among those honoured were Vishal Kapoor, Dolphin Dubey and singer, composer and lyricist Meenakshi Pange, who have been associated with Marigold Creations’ music project ‘I Love You’.

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Vishal Kapoor and actress Dolphin Dubey received recognition for their work in the song I Love You. Dolphin Dubey was honoured with the Best Actress award, while Vishal Kapoor was recognised for his contribution as a Film Producer.

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Meenakshi Pange, singer, composer and lyricist from Mumbai, was also recognised for her contribution to the creative and entertainment industry. Her work through Marigold Creations spans film production, music videos, music-driven content, live performances and digital media.

Marigold Creations has also developed creative platforms such as The Meenakshi Talk Lounge Show, a podcast series bringing together music, storytelling, entertainment and conversations. The organisation has been recognised for its work in fostering artistic expression and creating contemporary entertainment content.

The recognition for Meenakshi Pange also included honours in categories such as Best Singer, Best Writer and Best Production, acknowledging her contribution across different aspects of music and creative production.

The awards brought together contributions from acting, film production, singing, songwriting and creative content, with the three recipients being recognised for their respective roles in the entertainment space.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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