“I Would Have Loved to Study at a University Like Galgotias,” Says Sonu Sood at Rotaract Installation Ceremony

Greater Noida, 28 September 2026: Actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood joined students at Galgotias University as Chief Guest for the Installation and Pinning Ceremony of the Rotaract Club of Galgotias University, encouraging them to make community service a part of their lives.

Reflecting on his experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic and his continuing community work, Sood shared lessons from working directly with people in need of support. He encouraged students to understand the needs around them and find their own ways of giving back to society.

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Actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood at Galgotias University during his visit for the Rotaract Club’s Installation and Pinning Ceremony and App Fair 2026

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Speaking about his experience at Galgotias University and the opportunities available to its students, Sood said, “I would have loved to study at a university like Galgotias.” He also participated in a fireside chat with students.

The ceremony marked the transition to the Rotaract Club’s leadership for 2026–27, with the outgoing team handing over responsibilities to the incoming leadership. The programme included the Four-Way Test, Change of Guard and Collaring Ceremony, oath-taking, and installation of the Board of Directors.

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Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said, “Sonu Sood’s work during COVID and his continued engagement with communities since then gives students a powerful example of service in action. Through Rotaract, our students have an opportunity to step outside the classroom, understand the needs around them and contribute in ways that are practical and sustained.”

The newly installed team will lead the Club’s activities and community-service initiatives for the 2026-27 term.

Sonu Sood Interacts with Student Developers at App Fair 2026

Following the ceremony, Sood visited the iOS Development Centre at Galgotias University, where App Fair 2026 showcased student-developed applications. He viewed live demonstrations and spoke with students about the ideas behind their apps, their development journeys and the problems they aimed to solve.

The showcase builds on the University’s iOS Student Developer Program, powered by Apple and Infosys. According to the University, students across three cohorts have launched 84 applications on the App Store, with more than 20 additional apps in development and three student-led startups emerging from the programme.

Apple has also featured Galgotias University on its global website, apple.co/galgotias, highlighting how students turn ideas into working applications through practical learning, faculty guidance and industry mentorship. The feature includes student developer Sharon Bruce and her app, Artistica, alongside insights from Dr. Dhruv Galgotia on preparing students for a changing technology landscape.

In a separate student story, Apple highlights Galgotias student Karan Kumar’s journey in developing Sakhi, a women’s health app. These stories reflect how students are applying technology to needs they recognise in everyday life, connecting with the spirit of community service at the heart of Sood’s visit.

Watch the Apple feature: apple.co/galgotias

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is one of India’s leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.

In the QS World University Rankings 2027 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 16th among private universities and 46th among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, the University was placed in the 1201-1500 global band and ranked 27th among private universities and 65th among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India’s highest institutional quality ratings.

Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,500 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, IBM, Accenture, Microsoft and byteXL, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.

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