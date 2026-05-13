HONG KONG and SHENZHEN, China, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleantech Group, a leading global research and advisory firm focused on clean technology, officially announced its 2026 APAC Cleantech 25 list on April 30, 2026. i2Cool has been named to the list in recognition of its disruptive passive radiative cooling technology and strong commercialization progress.

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The APAC Cleantech 25 recognizes high-impact clean technology companies across the Asia-Pacific region that have the potential to significantly shape regional industries over the next five to ten years. The list is curated by Cleantech Group, which has been deeply engaged in cleantech research for more than two decades. Its Global Cleantech 100 list is widely regarded as a benchmark in the global clean technology sector, while the APAC Cleantech 25 focuses specifically on the Asia-Pacific region, one of the world's most active markets for climate technology innovation.

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According to Cleantech Group, the selection process combines independent expert evaluation, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis. The 2026 APAC Cleantech 25 jury includes investors and strategic experts from organizations such as ADB Ventures, Aramco Ventures, BASF, bp Ventures, Breakthrough Energy, IFC, and NIO Capital.

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Founded in 2021, i2Cool originated from the HK Tech 300 innovation and entrepreneurship programme at City University of Hong Kong. In 2022, the company expanded into the Greater Bay Area with operations in Shenzhen and a manufacturing base in Guangzhou. Based on its electricity-free cooling nano-particle technology, i2Cool has developed a diversified product portfolio covering cooling coatings, membranes, window films, and textiles.

i2Cool's core technology is inspired by the photothermal regulation mechanism of the Saharan silver ant's hair structure. After seven years of research and development, the technology has been transformed from laboratory research into commercially scalable passive radiative cooling solutions. Its coating technology achieves over 95% solar reflectance and releases heat through mid-infrared radiation into cold outer space, enabling passive cooling without electricity or refrigerants.

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Being named to the 2026 APAC Cleantech 25 marks an important international recognition of i2Cool's technology and commercialization potential. As demand grows across Southeast Asia for cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, zero-carbon cooling solutions, i2Cool's electricity-free cooling technology provides a practical response to high-temperature markets, especially in regions such as the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia, where hot climates and high energy infrastructure maintenance costs create strong cooling demands.

As of March 2026, i2Cool has completed more than 500 projects across nearly 30 countries and regions. The company is also focusing on markets in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and other hot-climate regions under the Belt and Road Initiative, promoting the international deployment of energy-saving and environmentally friendly cooling technologies.

i2Cool will attend the Cleantech Forum Asia 2026 awards ceremony in Singapore from May 20 to 21, 2026, where it will join global clean technology leaders, investors, and industry experts to discuss what cleantech solutions work in Asia-Pacific systems and how they can be scaled.

Looking ahead, i2Cool will continue to focus on technology advancement, application expansion, and global market development. The company will further optimize radiative cooling structures, develop next-generation electricity-free cooling composite materials for extreme heat and humid climates, and promote system-level applications in green buildings, cold chain logistics, data centers, petrochemical tank areas, photovoltaic power plants, and other industrial decarbonization scenarios.

From Hong Kong Science Park to the Greater Bay Area, and from the Greater Bay Area to the Asia-Pacific stage, i2Cool remains committed to bringing zero-carbon cooling technology to more hot regions around the world.

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