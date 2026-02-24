IAAPI and ANAROCK to Launch First-Ever White Paper on India’s Indoor Amusement Centre (IAC) Industry at IAC Connect

MUMBAI, India – The Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI) has announced the upcoming release of a groundbreaking white paper focused exclusively on the Indoor Amusement Centre (IAC) sector. Developed in a first-of-its-kind strategic knowledge partnership with ANAROCK, the comprehensive report will be officially unveiled on March 11, 2026, during the 7th edition of IAC Connect in Mumbai. This highly anticipated document marks the very first time a dedicated, data-driven white paper has been created specifically for the Indian IAC sector. The report aims to align the perspectives of operators, developers, consumers, and government authorities, providing a unified vision for the future of out-of-home amusement.

The white paper dives deep into the structural shifts defining the sector, exploring consumer participation, format diversity, and the operational realities of running modern IACs. It also addresses critical industry pillars, including robust safety frameworks, standardized compliance, and the pressing need for regulatory alignment and domestic manufacturing incentives.

"For the past 27 years, IAAPI has been at the forefront of India's rapidly growing amusement landscape," said Ankur Maheshwari, Chairman of IAAPI. "We are incredibly proud to present this pioneering white paper in partnership with ANAROCK. With the Indian amusement market now valued at ₹15,000 crore, Indoor Amusement Centres have fundamentally evolved into the anchor attractions of our nation's amusement economy. This report is a vital catalyst for strategic dialogue, designed to help us build a more innovative, safe, and globally competitive ecosystem." The official launch at IAC Connect will bring together key decision-makers, operators, and industry stakeholders to discuss the findings and chart an actionable roadmap for the next phase of industry growth.

About IAAPI: Serving the industry for 27 years, the Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI) is the apex body representing the interests of the amusement sector in India. IAAPI advocates for safety, standardization, and sustainable growth, acting as the unified voice for operators, manufacturers, and stakeholders across the nation's vibrant amusement landscape.

