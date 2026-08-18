VMPL

Advertisement

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 18: The future of India's amusement and attractions industry will take centre stage in Pune as the Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI) hosts its flagship Annual Meet & Training Program (AMTP) 2026 from August 19 to 21 at Oxford Golf Resort, Pune .

Advertisement

Held under the theme "Build Next," the three-day industry gathering will bring together more than 150 delegates , including owners, directors, CEOs, VPs, GMs and senior managers from amusement parks and allied sectors across India.

Advertisement

AMTP 2026 is designed to move beyond conventional industry discussions and focus on the trends, challenges and opportunities shaping the next phase of growth. The programme will bring together industry leaders and professionals for knowledge-sharing, networking and practical insights across technology, safety, engineering, people and guest experience.

The key sessions at AMTP 2026 will include:

Advertisement

* Understanding the New Guest: particularly Gen Z and Millennials, whose expectations are increasingly shaped by technology, social media, immersive experiences and value-driven entertainment. Discussions will explore how parks can respond through personalised experiences, mobile technology, live entertainment, influencer engagement and shareable attractions

* AI in the Amusement Industry: Enhancing Guest Experience, Operations and Revenue - exploring practical applications of artificial intelligence across customer engagement, operations and business growth.

* The Core Link - Mental Health, Safety and Attraction Efficiency - examining the connection between employee well-being, safety culture and operational performance.

* Engineering Towards Customer Experience and Profitability - highlighting how engineering and technical decisions can contribute to guest satisfaction and commercial outcomes.

* People Create Magic: Transforming Every Guest into a Loyal Ambassador - focusing on service excellence and the people who create memorable guest experiences.

* Attraction Development Masterclass - offering practical insights into developing attractions that meet evolving consumer expectations.

* More Than Business: Building Legacy - exploring leadership, purpose and long-term value creation.

* Imagining the Amusement Industry in 2030 - looking at how technology, consumer behaviour and emerging experiences could reshape the sector.

The programme will also extend beyond the conference room, giving delegates opportunities to gain on-ground insights into park operations and guest engagement strategies . These experiences are intended to help participants connect industry discussions with practical applications.

According to IAAPI, AMTP 2026 comes at a significant time for India's amusement and attractions sector, as businesses increasingly look at technology, innovation, safety and service excellence to meet changing guest expectations.

"Build Next" reflects this forward-looking approach--encouraging industry professionals to not only assess where the sector stands today but also explore how it can evolve in the years ahead.

With AMTP 2026, IAAPI aims to create a platform where the industry can learn from one another, exchange experiences and collectively shape the future of amusement and attractions in India .

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)