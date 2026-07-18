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New Delhi [India], July 18: A high-level business delegation from the Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI) concluded a four-day strategic educational tour to Uzbekistan, reflecting the Indian amusement industry's growing global outlook and its commitment.

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The delegation was led by Mr. Ankur Maheshwary, Chairman, IAAPI, and comprised over 30 senior industry leaders, including Vice Chairman, Directors, park owners and operators, and leading manufacturers of amusement rides, water park attractions, and entertainment products.

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During the visit, the delegation had the honour of meeting Her Excellency Ms. Smita Pant, Ambassador of India to Uzbekistan, to discuss opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the fields of amusement, leisure, entertainment, and tourism.

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The delegation also met Mr. Sukhrob Bobokalonov, Deputy Chairman, Tourism Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan, to explore avenues for enhancing collaboration between the two countries through the amusement and attractions industry. Mr. Bobokalonov provided an overview of Uzbekistan's tourism sector and highlighted the investment opportunities in the amusement industry, along with the various incentives and policy support available to international investors.

As part of the educational tour, the delegation visited several leading amusement and entertainment destinations, including Anhor Park, Magic City, Tashkent City Park, Central Park, New Uzbekistan Park, ICE City, More Water Park, and Fun n Food Village. These site visits provided participants with first-hand exposure to Uzbekistan's evolving attractions industry, innovative park concepts, operational practices, and guest experience initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ankur Maheshwary, Chairman, IAAPI, said:

"This visit reflects IAAPI's commitment to building meaningful global partnerships, learning from international best practices, and creating new opportunities for collaboration, investment, and business growth in emerging markets such as Uzbekistan. We believe this engagement will further strengthen ties between the amusement and tourism sectors of both countries."

The educational tour marks another significant step in IAAPI's efforts to promote international cooperation and knowledge exchange. The Association is confident that this initiative will pave the way for long-term partnerships, increased trade, technology exchange, and mutual growth between the amusement industries of India and Uzbekistan.

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