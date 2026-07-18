DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / IAAPI's Educational Tour to Uzbekistan Opens New Horizons for Amusement Tourism

IAAPI's Educational Tour to Uzbekistan Opens New Horizons for Amusement Tourism

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:43 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 18: A high-level business delegation from the Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI) concluded a four-day strategic educational tour to Uzbekistan, reflecting the Indian amusement industry's growing global outlook and its commitment.

Advertisement

The delegation was led by Mr. Ankur Maheshwary, Chairman, IAAPI, and comprised over 30 senior industry leaders, including Vice Chairman, Directors, park owners and operators, and leading manufacturers of amusement rides, water park attractions, and entertainment products.

Advertisement

During the visit, the delegation had the honour of meeting Her Excellency Ms. Smita Pant, Ambassador of India to Uzbekistan, to discuss opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the fields of amusement, leisure, entertainment, and tourism.

Advertisement

The delegation also met Mr. Sukhrob Bobokalonov, Deputy Chairman, Tourism Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan, to explore avenues for enhancing collaboration between the two countries through the amusement and attractions industry. Mr. Bobokalonov provided an overview of Uzbekistan's tourism sector and highlighted the investment opportunities in the amusement industry, along with the various incentives and policy support available to international investors.

As part of the educational tour, the delegation visited several leading amusement and entertainment destinations, including Anhor Park, Magic City, Tashkent City Park, Central Park, New Uzbekistan Park, ICE City, More Water Park, and Fun n Food Village. These site visits provided participants with first-hand exposure to Uzbekistan's evolving attractions industry, innovative park concepts, operational practices, and guest experience initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ankur Maheshwary, Chairman, IAAPI, said:

"This visit reflects IAAPI's commitment to building meaningful global partnerships, learning from international best practices, and creating new opportunities for collaboration, investment, and business growth in emerging markets such as Uzbekistan. We believe this engagement will further strengthen ties between the amusement and tourism sectors of both countries."

The educational tour marks another significant step in IAAPI's efforts to promote international cooperation and knowledge exchange. The Association is confident that this initiative will pave the way for long-term partnerships, increased trade, technology exchange, and mutual growth between the amusement industries of India and Uzbekistan.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts