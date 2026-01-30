Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and WTW India have partnered to produce the WTW India & IAMAI Comprehensive Compensation Benchmarking Study for Technology Sector, the first comprehensive report in the country to examine compensation data for unique job roles.

The benchmarking study addresses the growing need for standardized compensation frameworks as industry faces challenges of hiring good talent with proper compensations, evolving employee expectations, and the shift toward hybrid work models. With detailed sub-sector analysis, organizations can now compare their compensation packages against industry peers and understand market positioning within their specific domain.

The study provides critical insights into pay trends across India's dynamic tech sector. It comprehensively examines compensation data for over 200 unique job roles spanning the entire organizational hierarchy, from entry-level positions to senior leadership. The study offers detailed analysis across four key technology sub-sectors: E-commerce, fintech, large tech and product companies, and media and Gaming.

As India's technology sector continues its rapid growth trajectory, organizations need reliable compensation data to attract and retain top talent in an increasingly competitive market. The WTW India & IAMAI Comprehensive Compensation Benchmarking Study for Technology Sector provides the transparency and insights necessary for companies to make informed decisions about their compensation strategies.

The collaboration between IAMAI and WTW India represents a significant step forward in establishing industry standards. The granular insights across different technology verticals will help companies structure competitive and equitable compensation programmes.

About Internet and Mobile Association of India The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is a not-for-profit industry body with more than 750 members, including Indian and multinational corporations, as well as start-ups. IAMAI has been instrumental in shaping India’s digital economy. IAMAI advocates free and fair competition, and progressive and enabling laws for businesses as well as for consumers. The overarching objective of IAMAI is to ensure the progress of the internet and the digital economy. Its major areas of activities are public policy and advocacy, business to business conferences, research, promotion of start-ups and promotion of consumer trust and safety.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)