IASRM to Organise Healthspan Standard 2027 Summit on Longevity and Regenerative Medicine in New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: The International Association of Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine (IASRM) will organise Healthspan Standard 2027, a two-day scientific summit focusing on longevity research, healthy ageing and regenerative medicine, in New Delhi on April 10 and 11, 2027.

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The summit will bring together researchers, medical practitioners and healthcare professionals to discuss scientific developments in longevity medicine, clinical research and the evaluation of emerging healthcare interventions.

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According to the organisers, the programme will focus on evidence-based approaches to longevity and regenerative medicine, with discussions covering the effectiveness, safety and clinical applicability of emerging treatments.

The two-day event is scheduled to feature 36 expert lectures, 30 rapid-fire talks and three panel discussions. Topics will include ageing biology, metabolic health, nutrition, physical activity, regenerative medicine and cancer risk.

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One of the proposed initiatives is an evidence classification framework under which speakers will be expected to identify the scientific evidence supporting their presentations. The framework will distinguish between human randomised controlled trials, observational human studies, animal research and proposed biological mechanisms.

IASRM also plans to introduce a proposed 'House Rule' for lectures, rapid-fire presentations and assessment stations to encourage transparency regarding research findings, limitations and clinical applications.

Another proposed initiative is the development of a Charter on Clinical Practice in Longevity and Regenerative Medicine. The charter is intended to outline principles for scientific communication, clinical evaluation and evidence-informed decision-making.

The summit will also include discussions relevant to the Indian population, particularly South Asian cardiometabolic health, vegetarian protein intake and research concerning yoga, pranayama and Ayurvedic rasayana practices.

Participants are expected to examine the applicability of clinical protocols developed using Western population data to Indian patients, considering differences in dietary patterns, lifestyle factors, genetics and disease susceptibility.

Prabhu Chandra Mishra, Founder President of IASRM and CEO of StemGenn Therapeutics, is associated with the initiative. Through IASRM, Mishra has been involved in activities concerning scientific dialogue, professional education and research collaboration in stem cell science and regenerative medicine.

The organisers said the summit will examine the distinction between established clinical evidence, emerging research and experimental interventions, while encouraging discussions on patient safety and responsible clinical practices.

Healthspan Standard 2027 will also focus on maintaining physical function, metabolic health and quality of life during ageing, alongside developments in longevity research.

The event is scheduled to conclude with discussions on scientific standards, research priorities and the future clinical applications of longevity and regenerative medicine.

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