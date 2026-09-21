IB Solar Marks Presence at REV Expo 2026 in Lucknow, Engages Industry on Solar Energy and Storage

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 21: IB Solar, one of the best solar panels manufacturers in India, participated in the third edition of REV Expo Uttar Pradesh 2026, held from September 11 to 13 at the Defence Expo Ground in Lucknow, bringing its solar PV and energy-storage solutions to one of North India’s key platforms for renewable energy and electric mobility.

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The three-day exhibition brought together manufacturers, technology companies, EPC players, dealers, distributors, investors and other stakeholders from the renewable energy and electric mobility ecosystem. The expo focused on emerging technologies across solar energy, battery management systems, energy storage, electric vehicles, charging infrastructure and related components.

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The event was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, with other public representatives and industry stakeholders in attendance. The participation of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) as an investment partner further underlined the state's efforts to attract investment and strengthen its renewable energy and electric mobility ecosystem.

IB Solar's presence at the exhibition

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IB Solar showcased its renewable energy portfolio at Booth B-122, engaging with customers, channel partners, industry professionals and other stakeholders visiting the exhibition. The company had positioned its participation around solar innovation, clean-energy adoption and the evolving requirements of India's renewable energy market.

The company's pre-event communication highlighted its solar solutions and energy-storage capabilities, while its post-event updates described the three-day participation as an opportunity for meaningful business interactions, industry conversations and new connections.

A key theme emerging from IB Solar's participation was the growing convergence between solar generation and energy storage. The company and its associated business, IB Energy, showcased solar PV modules, BESS solutions and smart energy technologies, reflecting the industry's broader shift towards integrated clean-energy systems.

Industry conversations take centre stage

Beyond product showcasing, IB Solar's participation focused significantly on stakeholder engagement and market conversations. According to the company's post-event communication, discussions at REV Expo centred on the evolving renewable energy landscape, market opportunities, emerging requirements and the growing role of solar in India's energy transition.

Such interactions assume significance as India's solar industry moves beyond conventional generation capacity towards a broader ecosystem encompassing energy storage, smarter energy management and integrated renewable solutions.

REV Expo itself was positioned as a B2B platform connecting green technology companies with policymakers, power utilities, transport businesses and other stakeholders. The 2026 edition expanded its focus across renewable energy and electric mobility, creating an industry forum for technology demonstrations, business networking and potential partnerships.

Focus shifts towards integrated clean-energy solutions

The prominence of storage technologies at the exhibition reflected a wider shift underway in India's renewable energy sector. Several exhibitors used the platform to demonstrate solutions aimed at improving energy reliability, reducing dependence on conventional backup systems and enabling greater integration of renewable power.

One of the notable announcements at the expo came from Solaryaan, which launched a 125 kW/241 kWh commercial and industrial BESS, underscoring the increasing importance of storage for commercial and industrial users. The system was positioned for applications including peak shaving, load-shedding support and solar-plus-storage energy management.

Against this backdrop, IB Solar’s focus on solar PV and BESS solutions placed its participation within a larger industry conversation around the next phase of India's clean-energy transition.

IB Solar’s participation at REV Expo is also being viewed as a potential pre-launch moment for IB Energy's upcoming hybrid inverter offering, with further details expected to emerge at the forthcoming Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo. While the company is yet to reveal the full specifications and positioning of the product, the upcoming launch is drawing attention from industry stakeholders looking to track the next generation of integrated solar, storage and power-management solutions. More details are expected to be unveiled at REI Expo, putting the product among the developments that industry observers will be watching closely.

Strengthening industry connect

For IB Solar, the Lucknow exhibition also served as a platform to strengthen relationships across the renewable energy value chain. The company said its participation enabled conversations with industry stakeholders, helped exchange market insights and provided an opportunity to understand evolving requirements across the sector.

With REV Expo bringing together manufacturers, EPC companies, dealers, distributors and end users, the event provided a business-oriented environment for companies seeking to expand their market presence and build partnerships in North India.

The successful completion of REV Expo 2026 comes at a time when Uttar Pradesh is seeking to accelerate renewable energy deployment, rooftop solar adoption, energy storage and electric mobility infrastructure. Organisers have positioned Lucknow as an important regional hub for clean-energy investment, supported by the state's expanding industrial, commercial and infrastructure requirements.

For IB Solar, its participation at REV Expo 2026 reinforced its positioning as a technology-driven renewable energy company focused not only on solar generation but also on the emerging ecosystem of storage and integrated clean-energy solutions.

As the three-day exhibition concluded, the company's presence at Lucknow highlighted a broader industry message: the next phase of India's energy transition will increasingly depend on combining efficient solar generation with storage, smarter energy management and stronger collaboration across the clean-energy value chain.

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