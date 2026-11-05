PNN

New Delhi [India], November 5: In a significant development for India’s renewable energy sector, IB Solar has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading German technology organisations to establish India’s first Centre of Excellence for Solar Technology at the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region in Uttar Pradesh.

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The MoU was signed at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo (BRES) 2026, organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) with support of National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI), and the German Solar Association (BSW), GIZ as supporting organisations. The agreement brings together four organisations – IB Solar, RENA Technologies GmbH, Centrotherm international AG and ISC Konstanz – in a strategic collaboration aimed at strengthening India’s solar technology and manufacturing ecosystem.

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The proposed Centre of Excellence is envisioned as more than a conventional manufacturing initiative. Through this collaboration, IB Solar aims to play an active role in building a robust research and development (R&D) ecosystem in India, bringing international technological expertise closer to Made-in-India manufacturing. By facilitating this partnership between global technology leaders and domestic industry, IB Solar seeks to contribute to the development, testing and advancement of next-generation solar technologies, strengthening India’s indigenous capabilities and positioning the country as an emerging hub for solar innovation.

From Manufacturing Solar Cells to Developing Solar Technologies, India is about to do it all

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India’s solar manufacturing journey has undergone a remarkable transformation. Until a few years ago, the country depended heavily on imported solar cells, specialised equipment and foreign technological expertise. India was largely viewed as a major market for global solar manufacturers rather than a centre for developing advanced solar technologies.

Today, the landscape is changing. With the expansion of domestic solar cell and module manufacturing, India is taking decisive steps towards building a self-reliant renewable energy ecosystem. The next frontier, however, lies in developing indigenous research capabilities and creating technologies rather than relying solely on those developed elsewhere.

The proposed Centre of Excellence at YEIDA seeks to address this very need. By integrating German technological expertise with India’s growing manufacturing capabilities, the initiative aims to facilitate applied research, process innovation, technology development and knowledge exchange. The vision is to ensure that solar cells are not only manufactured in India but that the technologies and innovations shaping their future are also researched and developed here.

Bringing Global Pioneers to India’s Solar Ecosystem

Germany has been among the pioneers in photovoltaic research and the development of renewable energy technologies. The participation of RENA Technologies, Centrotherm and ISC Konstanz brings complementary expertise in advanced manufacturing equipment, process engineering and photovoltaic research.

The collaboration is expected to strengthen the interface between research and industrial applications, enabling the development of advanced manufacturing practices and technologies suited to India’s evolving requirements. It also presents an opportunity to nurture specialised technical talent and build a stronger foundation for indigenous innovation.

A Defining Moment for India’s Solar Ambitions

Commenting on the development, Mr. Abhinav Mahajan, Director and Co-founder of IB Solar, said: “This is much more than a proud moment for IB Solar; it is a defining step in India’s journey towards technological self-reliance. We are honoured to partner with global pioneers of solar technology whose contributions have shaped the renewable energy landscape worldwide. India has progressed from depending on imported solar technologies to manufacturing its own cells. The next leap is to develop indigenous research capabilities and create technologies of our own. Through this Centre of Excellence, we hope to contribute to a stronger manufacturing ecosystem, create opportunities for young talent and help position India as a global hub for solar innovation. It is both a privilege and a responsibility for IB Solar to be part of this national endeavour.”

Advancing the Vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat

The proposed Centre of Excellence represents an important step in India’s ambition to emerge as a global renewable energy manufacturing and technology hub. Its potential extends beyond manufacturing to employment generation, research opportunities, technical skill development and the creation of indigenous intellectual capital.

As India moves towards the next phase of its renewable energy transition, strengthening domestic R&D will be crucial to reducing technological dependence and improving global competitiveness. The initiative at YEIDA seeks to contribute to this larger vision, positioning India not just as a manufacturer of solar technologies but as a country capable of researching, developing and advancing the technologies that will power the world’s clean energy future.

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