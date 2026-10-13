IBL Finance Limited proposes a public issue of Secured, Rated, listed, and Redeemable NCDs aggregating up to Rs 50 crore

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 13: IBL Finance Limited (“IBL Finance” or “the Company”), a technology-enabled Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), proposes a public issue of up to ₹50 Cr. Secured, Rated, Listed and Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (“NCDs”) of face value of ₹1,000 each.

The Issue comprises a base issue of ₹25 crore, with a green shoe option to retain oversubscription of up to ₹25 crore, aggregating up to ₹50 crore. The NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE Limited.

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The Issue is scheduled to open on October 12, 2026 and close on October 26, 2026, subject to the terms of the Prospectus. The Issue provides multiple tenure and interest payment options across 13 months, 24 months, 36 months and 60 months, with yields of up to 12.12% per annum. The minimum application size is 10 NCDs, with a Face value of ₹1,000 each

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Management Commentary

“The proposed NCD Public Issue is part of our funding strategy as we continue our lending operations across lending to Individuals and Financial Institution. The proceeds from the Issue will primarily be utilised towards onward lending, financing and repayment or prepayment of existing borrowings, in accordance with the objects stated in the Prospectus.”

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Mr. Manish Patel, Managing Director, IBL Finance Limited

Objects of the Issue

1. For the purpose of onward lending, financing, and for repayment/prepayment of principal and interest on existing borrowings of the Company

2. General corporate purposes

Issue at a Glance

Particulars

Details

Issuer

IBL Finance Limited

Instrument

Secured, Rated, Listed and Redeemable NCDs

Face Value

₹1,000 per NCD

Base Issue Size

₹25 crore

Green Shoe Option

Up to ₹25 crore

Total Issue Size

Up to ₹50 crore

Tenure Options

13, 24, 36 and 60 months

Yield

Up to 12.12% p.a.

Credit Rating

ACUITÉ BBB-/Stable

Proposed Listing

BSE Limited

Issue Opening

October 12, 2026

Issue Closing

October 26, 2026

Comfort Securities Limited is the Lead Manager to the issue, Beacon Trusteeship Limited is the Debenture Trustee to the issue, while KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar to the issue.

Disclaimer:

This is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, invitation, recommendation or solicitation to subscribe to or purchase any securities of IBL Finance Limited. The proposed public issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures (“NCDs”) shall be made only through the Prospectus filed in accordance with applicable laws. Investors should carefully read the Prospectus, including the risk factors contained therein, before making any investment decision. The prospectus is available on the website of the company at www.iblfinance.in, the lead manager at www.comfortsecurities.co.in and BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com. Investment in NCDs involves risks, and investors should rely on their own examination of the Company and the Issue, including the risks involved. The credit rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold the NCDs and may be subject to revision, suspension or withdrawal at any time by the rating agency.

It is to be distinctly understood that the permission given by BSE Limited should not in any way be deemed or construed that the Draft Offer Document has been cleared or approved by BSE Limited nor does it certify the correctness or completeness of any of the contents of the Prospectus. The investors are advised to refer to the Draft Offer Document/Offer Document for the full text of the Disclaimer clause of BSE Limited.

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