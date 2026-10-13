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Home / Business / IBM and MeitY Startup Hub sign MoU to help deep-tech startups turn innovations into commercial solutions

IBM and MeitY Startup Hub sign MoU to help deep-tech startups turn innovations into commercial solutions

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ANI
Updated At : 05:41 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): IBM and MeitY Startup Hub (MSH), an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to help India's deep-tech startups develop, test and commercialise their technologies through access to enterprise technology, mentorship and industry connections.

The collaboration aims to help startups working in areas such as enterprise artificial intelligence, hybrid cloud and quantum computing validate their solutions and scale them for Indian and global markets.

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Under the agreement, startups will get access to IBM's enterprise technology portfolio, technical guidance, skilling programmes and opportunities to showcase their solutions to enterprises and investors.

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The two organisations will also explore enterprise proof-of-concept projects to help startups test their technologies against real business requirements.

Panneerselvam Madanagopal, CEO of MeitY Startup Hub, said the partnership would strengthen domestic technology capabilities and encourage entrepreneurship.

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"Through this collaboration with IBM, we aim to strengthen indigenous deep tech capabilities, foster technology-led entrepreneurship and create greater opportunity for innovators to build solutions that contribute to a Viksit Bharat," he said.

The partnership will cover technologies and platforms including IBM watsonx, an enterprise AI and data platform, IBM Bob, an AI coding agent for enterprises, and IBM Sovereign Core, an AI-ready software stack for digital sovereignty.

Startups will also receive technical orientation on hybrid cloud, quantum computing, security and automation solutions.

The organisations will jointly explore initiatives across sectors such as banking, finance, government and industry, with a focus on founder mentorship, open-source ecosystem development and technical training.

A key priority will be identifying and supporting promising innovators from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to broaden access to India's deep-tech startup ecosystem.

Sandip Patel, Managing Director of IBM India and South Asia, said the partnership aimed to help startups move from innovation towards practical applications.

"Together with MeitY Startup Hub, we aim to help founders innovate faster, scale responsibly, and build solutions that address both national and global challenges – turning promising innovation into real-world impact," he said.

The MoU complements IBM Ventures' existing engagements in India, which support enterprise technology startups through capital, access to IBM's global network and connections with industry experts.

The collaboration is intended to expand opportunities for startups to connect with potential customers, investors and industry partners, helping them develop and scale technology solutions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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