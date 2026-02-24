DT
IBM plans investments in quantum computing, cloud infrastructure in India: Ashwini Vaishnaw

IBM plans investments in quantum computing, cloud infrastructure in India: Ashwini Vaishnaw

ANI
Updated At : 08:50 AM Feb 24, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that IBM is planning investments in quantum computing and cloud infrastructure across India, which is expected to create new opportunities for the country's growing technology talent pool.

The Minister shared the update after holding a meeting with senior officials of IBM, highlighting the company's continued commitment to expanding its presence in India's advanced technology sectors.

In a social media post, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "IBM is planning investments in quantum computing and cloud infrastructure across India. It is further strengthening its design teams in India, especially in advanced semiconductor nodes. These efforts will generate more opportunities for India's young talent pool."

Quantum computing is a new and advanced form of computing that uses the principles of quantum mechanics to process information. Unlike traditional computers, which use bits that are either 0 or 1, quantum computers use quantum bits or "qubits," which can be both 0 and 1 at the same time.

This allows quantum computers to solve very complex problems much faster than traditional computers. Quantum computing can be used in areas such as drug discovery, financial modelling, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and advanced scientific research.

Earlier, during the World Economic Forum summit at Davos, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met IBM CEO Arvind Krishna and Meta Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan to discuss India's growing role in the global technology landscape.

During the meeting, discussions focused on the safety of social media users, particularly addressing concerns related to deep fakes and AI-generated content. Meta briefed the Minister on its efforts to protect users from such risks.

The Minister also highlighted that collaboration with IBM will strengthen India's efforts in advanced chip technology, including 7 nm and 2 nm semiconductor nodes.

He noted that this partnership will help in further developing India's semiconductor talent pool and support the country's ambitions to become a major hub for advanced semiconductor design and technology.

IBM's planned investments in quantum computing, cloud infrastructure, and semiconductor design reflect growing global confidence in India's technology capabilities and its skilled workforce. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

