IBRA Digital Group just reported a 77% jump in year-on-year growth a sharp rise fueled by steady revenue and solid EBITDA results

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], April 17: IBRA Digital Group, a branding services company, has reported a 77% year-on-year growth, marking a significant milestone driven by steady revenue expansion and strong EBITDA performance. The company has grown from handling a few campaigns to managing over 500 active ones in less than three years. With partners such as Adobe, Expedia Group, Booking.com, TikTok, and SHEIN, the company continues to strengthen its position in performance marketing.

Advertisement

IBRA Digital is evolving beyond traditional affiliate models by building a performance-driven ecosystem centered on content targeting high-intent, quality traffic through its own media and strong SEO work. This strategic shift is boosting conversions for brands while paving the way for more sustainable revenue.

Advertisement

Commenting on the growth, founders Asad Rabbani, Ritu Kaul, and Priyanka Kaul highlighted , "Achieving a 300% revenue surge while maintaining strong EBITDA marks a significant milestone for the company. They believe this momentum will energize digital marketing, setting new highs for growth and innovation industry-wide."

The company has also strengthened its global footprint, with offices in key markets such as Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong, and an extended presence across the US, UK, Europe, EMEA, and Southeast Asia, reflecting its position as a truly global player.

Advertisement

For the future, IBRA's betting big on its own media platforms, forging deeper partnerships, and pushing data-driven strategies even further. Their goal is to keep leading in the constantly evolving world of affiliate and digital marketing.

IBRA Digital Group is all about driving results with smart affiliate, content, and data-based strategies. With a broad global reach and some of the world's top brands as partners, IBRA helps advertisers and publishers get scalable, high-quality traffic and sustainable growth.

About IBRA Digital

IBRA Digital is a branding and performance marketing company specializing in building and scaling brand identities through data-driven digital strategies. The company offers a wide range of services, including SEO, social media marketing, digital campaigns, lead generation, and affiliate marketing solutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)