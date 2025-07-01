IBSAT 2025, an MBA/PGPM Entrance Exam for 9 campuses of ICFAI Business School, opens July 1, 2025

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 1: IBSAT is an online aptitude test conducted by The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (The IFHE), Hyderabad -- a Deemed University. With remote proctoring, it can be taken from the comfort of one's home. The test assesses a candidate's skills in Quantitative Techniques, Data Interpretation, Data Adequacy, Vocabulary, Analytical Reasoning, and Reading Comprehension.

Getting into a good B-school is the first step toward a rewarding management career. At ICFAI Business School (IBS), the selection process is designed to identify not just academic performers but also those with the potential to lead, innovate, and collaborate. Here's a quick overview of how the IBS Selection process works:

Candidates with valid scores in CAT, NMAT by GMAC™, XAT, or GMAT™ (from 2023 onwards) are exempted from taking IBSAT 2025. However, taking IBSAT 2025 will make them eligible for a ₹2 lakh scholarship. In both circumstances, the candidates have to fill in the IBSAT 2025 application form to proceed further.

IBSAT 2025 scores, as well as valid scores from the above national-level tests, are accepted for admission to the following programs:

* MBA program at IBS Hyderabad, IBS Bangalore, IBS Dehradun, and IBS Jaipur

* PGPM program at IBS Ahmedabad, IBS Gurgaon, IBS Kolkata, IBS Mumbai, and IBS Pune

Eligibility Criteria

MBA/PGPM: 2-Year Management Program

* Graduation (any discipline) with 50% and above marks, with English as the medium of instruction.

* Applicants must have completed at least 15 years of education (10+2+3 or 10+2+4 basis).

* Candidates not meeting the English medium criterion must submit TOEFL/ NELT/ IELTS scores by May 31, 2026.

* Final-year students are eligible to apply, provided they complete all graduation requirements (including practical exams, viva, assignments) before May 31, 2026.

- Admission will remain provisional until they submit required academic proof.

- Last date for submission of graduation documents: November 1, 2026.

* Eligibility verification will begin from August 2026. It is the candidate's responsibility to ensure they meet all criteria.

PhD Program in Management (Full-time / For Working Executives)

Academic Requirements:

* Graduation (any discipline) with 50% and above marks, with English as the medium of instruction.

AND

* Post-graduation (full-time) in any of the following, with 55% and above marks:

- Management (Marketing/ Finance/ HR/ Operations) from a UGC-recognized university

- Allied disciplines: Economics, Commerce, Psychology, Sociology, Public Administration, Statistics, Mathematics

- Professional qualifications: CFA / CA / CWA / CS

Note: Candidates admitted through non-management post-graduation or professional qualifications are required to complete first-year MBA courses before continuing in the PhD program.

* Candidates not meeting the English medium requirement (at either graduation or post-graduation level) must submit TOEFL/ NELT/ IELTS scores by May 31, 2026.

Selection Process

Candidates shortlisted based on their scores in IBSAT 2025, or through CAT, NMAT by GMAC™, XAT, or GMAT™ (from 2023 onwards), will be invited for the selection process starting in the second week of February, 2026.

The process includes two components: Micro Presentation and Personal Interview.

Micro Presentation

This part of the process is designed to assess a candidate's ability to think on their feet, organize their thoughts, and communicate effectively. Candidates will get 1 minute to prepare and 3 minutes to speak on a general topic assigned at random.

Personal Interview

The interview lasts about 5 to 7 minutes and is conducted by a panel that evaluates the candidate's attitude, clarity of thought, communication skills, awareness of current affairs, and overall readiness for a career in management.

Admission decision

Final selection is based on past academic performance, along with performance in the Micro Presentation and Personal Interview.

IBSAT 2025 Important Dates

IBSAT 2025 Exam Pattern

* Test Duration: 2 hours

* No negative marking

* No sectional time limits

* Syllabus is broadly aligned with other national-level management entrance exams

Scholarships worth ₹10 crore

IBS offers merit-based scholarships for top performers in IBSAT 2025 (to be held on December 27-28, 2025).

Eligibility Categories

* Top rankers in IBSAT 2025

* Wards of IBS alumni

* Physically challenged candidates

* Wards of defence personnel (serving/retired from Army, Navy, Air Force, Paramilitary Forces)

500 scholarships of ₹2 lakh each are planned for the Class of 2028. The amount will be adjusted--₹1 lakh each--against the first and second term program fee instalments.

Terms and Conditions

1. Candidates must appear and qualify in IBSAT 2025 (on December 27 or 28, 2025).

2. Admission formalities, including fee payment and registration, must be completed on time.

3. Scholarship amount will be adjusted against the program fee only.

4. If a student withdraws, the scholarship amount will be deducted before any applicable fee refund.

Mock Tests

Free mock tests are available on ibsindia.org.

Mini mocks can be accessed via the official IBS mobile app.

A National Mock Test Series with prize money will be held on:

* 3rd Saturdays of August, September, October, November 2025

* 2nd Saturday of December 2025

Prizes include: Total 100 Prizes

* 1st Prize: ₹1,00,000

* 2nd Prize: ₹50,000

* 3rd Prize: ₹25,000

* other prizes worth ₹5,000 each

To register, visit NMT page.

Campus Highlights

* Over 30 years of experience in management education

* 9 campuses follow the same pedagogy--case-based learning and a 14-week industry internship

* Modern infrastructure with classrooms, libraries, labs, Bloomberg terminals, and SAP access

* Placements consistently above 94% across all campuses

* Highest International Package: ₹41.40 lakh

* Highest National Package: ₹22 lakh

* IBS Hyderabad Average Package: ₹9.82 lakh

* For details: Placement Report

* 75,000+ alumni, 40% in senior roles, 10% in international positions

* IBS Hyderabad is AACSB accredited, NIRF Rank 39, Business Today Rank 22

To know more about life at the IBS Campuses, follow the social media links:

IBS Ahmedabad, IBS Kolkata, IBS Bangalore, IBS Pune, IBS Mumbai, IBS Hyderabad, IBS Jaipur, IBS Gurgaon, IBS Dehradun and IBS Admission Office

Fee Structure (2026-28)

How to Apply for IBSAT 2025

IBSAT 2025 is a single application process for admission to the 2-year full-time MBA/PGPM 2026-28 programs across all nine IBS campuses:

* IBS Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Dehradun, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune

Steps to Apply:

Online:

1. Visit the official application portal

2. Fill in personal and contact details

3. Submit the application

4. Pay the application fee of ₹1800

After successful payment, applicants will receive login credentials through Email/SMS.

In a week's time IBSAT 2025 official brochure will be dispatched to the applicant's address.

Offline:

1. Visit the nearest IBS Information office

2. Fill in personal and contact details

3. Submit the application

4. Pay the application fee of ₹1800

Login credentials and the IBSAT 2025 official brochure is provided at the time of application.

Contact Us

ICFAI Business School Admission Office

Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills

Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082

Telangana

Ph: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines)

Toll Free :1800 425 55 66 77

Email - ibsat@ibsindia.org

Visit: ibsindia.org

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721868/IBSAT_2025_ICFAI_Business_School_IBS.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023356/IBS_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)