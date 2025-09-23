IBSAT 2025 National Mock Test with Prize Money

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 23: ICFAI Business School (IBS) is conducting the IBSAT National Mock Test (NMT) 2025, a practice exam designed on the same pattern as the IBSAT final test scheduled for December 27 and 28, 2025. Open to all MBA aspirants, including those who have not applied for IBSAT, the NMT offers a chance to check preparedness while competing for 100 prizes -- including ₹1,00,000 for the first prize, ₹50,000 for the second, and ₹25,000 for the third.

The NMT is an annual initiative that helps MBA and PGPM aspirants assess their readiness ahead of management entrance exams. Modeled on the IBSAT exam, the NMT follows the same structure as leading management tests such as CAT, NMAT by GMAC™, XAT, and GMAT™.

IBSAT Exam Pattern

The IBSAT exam consists of 140 questions across four sections: Verbal Ability (50), Reading Comprehension (30), Quantitative Aptitude (30), and Data Adequacy & Interpretation (30).

The test duration is two hours, with no negative marking or sectional time limits.

NMT Format and Schedule

The NMT mirrors the IBSAT format and will be conducted as a remote-proctored computer-based test (CBT) via live Zoom. Each candidate may take the NMT only once on the scheduled date.

- August 24,2025 | 11 AM - 1 PM

- September 20, 2025 | 11 AM - 1 PM

- October 25, 2025 | 11 AM - 1 PM

- November 22, 2025 | 11 AM - 1 PM

- December 13, 2025 | 11 AM - 1 PM

In addition, candidates can attempt practice versions of the NMT up to five times at their convenience. Practice tests do not require Zoom proctoring and are not eligible for prizes.

Eligibility and Rules

- Open to legal residents of India with valid email and internet access.

- Graduates from 2023-25 or final-year students graduating in 2026 with at least 50% marks.

- Employees, directors, and immediate family members of IBS are ineligible.

- Live video via Zoom is mandatory during the test; any cheating or internet issues will lead to disqualification.

- Consent to video recording is required.

Judging and Prizes

The top 100 participants will be awarded prizes, announced within 20 days of the last test (December 13, 2025). In case of a tie, priority goes to the candidate who took the test earlier or finished faster on the same day. Winners will be notified by email and must claim prizes within seven business days. Distribution will take place in January 2026 during IBS Selection Briefing meetings across nearly 70 cities, or from the nearest IBS Information Office.

Admissions

Candidates who also wish to apply for the ICFAI Business School (IBS) MBA / PGPM 2026-28 program across nine campuses must take the IBSAT on December 27-28, 2025, or submit valid scores from CAT, NMAT by GMAC™, XAT, or GMAT™.

Contact Information:

IBS Admission Office

Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082, Telangana

Phone: 040-23440963 (5 lines) | Toll-Free: 1800 425 55 66 77

Email: ibsat@ibsindia.org

Website: www.ibsindia.org

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770900/NMT_IBSAT.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023356/IBS_Logo.jpg

