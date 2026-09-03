IBSFINtech Appoints Ex-Citibank MD, Rahul Arora as Global Head for Business Development

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India IBSFINtech, a global TreasuryTech leader, has appointed Rahul Arora as Global Head for Business Development to scale its enterprise treasury and financial risk management footprint worldwide.

Rahul brings over 25 years of premier leadership across corporate treasury, financial markets, and technology-led risk management. Transitioning from Citibank’s Global Markets senior leadership team, he previously steered the bank’s largest global Corporate FX Sales franchise. During his tenure, he secured sustained market dominance by driving product innovation, cementing strategic partnerships, and delivering advanced risk advisory.

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Operating decisively at the intersection of treasury and technology, Rahul has architected major digital initiatives across APAC. His orchestration of the bank's integrated global Trade and FX solution is expected to fundamentally transform treasury productivity and operational agility for enterprise clients. Having directed cross-border teams throughout India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Taiwan, he brings immediate operational depth to IBSFINtech’s accelerating global expansion.

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As a trusted advisor to C-suite executives across multinationals, large enterprises, and high-growth fintechs, Rahul possesses an exacting understanding of complex treasury mandates. He delivers unmatched expertise in financial risk advisory, underscored by his successful execution of large M&A and project finance transactions across various Asset Classes CM Grover, Promoter & CEO, IBSFINtech, said: “Rahul embodies the future of enterprise treasury—a rare convergence of deep domain expertise, technological fluency, and advanced financial risk management. His extensive experience across global markets gives him an unparalleled vantage point on both immediate corporate needs and long-term industry shifts. We are thrilled to welcome him aboard as we aggressively scale IBSFINtech’s footprint worldwide.” Rahul Arora, Global Head – Business Development, IBSFINtech, said: “Technology is no longer just an enabler for treasury; it is the definitive driver of how global organizations navigate liquidity and mitigate complex financial risks. IBSFINtech stands at the forefront of this evolution, providing a powerful platform that bridges domain authority with technological innovation. I look forward to spearheading our next phase of growth and empowering our clients worldwide to master this dynamic landscape.” As IBSFINtech scales its global footprint, it continues to strengthen its delivery and sales functions — onboarding seasoned industry leaders and domain experts to deepen capabilities and power a connected treasury ecosystem for enterprises worldwide.

About IBSFINtech IBSFINtech is an enterprise TreasuryTech player recognized globally by IDC MarketScape as “Leader” in the Worldwide AI-Enabled Embedded Trade Financing Applications 2025-2026. The technology-backed platform enables end-to-end digitization for the trade finance, supply chain finance, cash and liquidity, treasury and risk management function of the corporations all over the world.

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IBSFINtech helps CXOs, finance leaders and heads of treasury resolve critical challenges such as cash and liquidity management, currency (FX) risk management, investment (money market), innovative trade finance, commodity management, borrowing management and SAAS supply chain finance.

Catering to very large, large, medium and emerging corporations globally, IBSFINtech is an award-winning Comprehensive, Integrated and Innovative platform that empowers the CxOs and Treasurers to enhance visibility, improve control, mitigate operational risk, drive automation, optimize business efficiency and enable single point of truth. IBSFINtech’s platform facilitates the ESG mandate for the corporations by ensuring better Governance with adherence to internal compliances and industry regulations, as well as contributes towards the Environmental and Social aspects by leveraging the product capabilities.

The company caters to multiple industries from Public Sector Units, mining and steel to IT, automobile and consumer goods. Trusted by 600+ entities globally, the leading multinational companies including, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Asia’s oldest exchange and the world’s largest exchange, Vedanta Group, world’s largest mining company; Cipla Group, a major Indian Pharmaceutical company, Raymond Group – leading Indian conglomerate in textiles and apparel, Maruti Suzuki, the largest carmaker in India; Mahindra & Mahindra, a global automobile giant; JSW Steel, a major steel manufacturer and so on.

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