IBSFINtech Named as A "Leader" in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Embedded Trade Financing Applications 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17: In a world of automated "check-the-box" technology, IBSFINtech has proven that the best financial tools are built with people in mind. Today, the company is proud to announce its positioning as a "Leader" in the world's most renowned research firm IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Embedded Trade Financing Applications 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52980825, December 2025).

Moving Beyond Data to "Rapid Decisioning"

While data has long been positioned as the cornerstone of finance decision-making, today's CFOs and Treasurers face a different reality--data is available, but time to act on it is limited.

IBSFINtech's Treasury Management System (TMS) is designed to solve this by creating Decision Velocity. By automating the "busy work" of treasury and trade finance, the platform allows leaders to move from spreadsheets to making high-impact decisions with confidence.

"IDC is a trusted global authority in market intelligence because they go deep into the 'why' behind technology," says CM Grover, Promoter & CEO of IBSFINtech. "We are proud to be recognised as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape and I want to thank the IDC team for the recognition."

Further adding to it, CM Grover quoted, "As the only global technology player focused exclusively on the corporate sector, IBSFINtech occupies a unique space in the market.

Built on this strength, we have created an end-to-end trade finance solution that covers the entire operational lifecycle for corporates. Trade finance is a mission-critical, document-intensive function that remains highly manual and fragmented, with no solution fully addressing corporate needs. IBSFINtech bridges this gap.

We believe our recognition as a Leader reinforces what we have always believed: meaningful innovation starts with a deep understanding of real-world complexity.

As global trade evolves, IBSFINtech empowers enterprises with a unified, future-ready approach to trade finance--built for scale, resilience, and long-term impact."

Built in India, Trusted by the World

IBSFINtech's platform which is "Made-in-India, Built for the World" is creating ripples globally. By offering a solution that handles multi-asset classes, multi-currencies, and multi-locations within a single, unified interface, IBSFINtech has become a trusted partner for marquee conglomerates across the globe.

The platform offers a comprehensive, fully integrated suite spanning Trade Finance, Cash and Liquidity Management, Currency Risk, Investments, Debt, Payments, and Supply Chain Finance, addressing the complete treasury lifecycle.

While the platform is quite vast, its modular architecture ensures flexibility, allowing organizations to implement specific functionalities they need and scale as their requirements evolve.

Furthering this agility is a connected ecosystem that integrates seamlessly with leading ERPs and banking systems, ensuring smooth data flow and end-to-end automation across financial operations.

We believe the strength of IBSFINtech's Trade Finance solution is evident in the confidence reposed by leading organisations across sectors. Corporations such as the Cipla Group, Bombay Stock Exchange, Raymond Group, Edelweiss Group, Patanjali Group, and Vedanta Group rely on the platform to manage complex, document-intensive trade finance operations with greater control, transparency, and efficiency--reinforcing its relevance for large and diversified businesses.

