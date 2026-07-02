IC Electricals Company Limited Announces Opening of Initial Public Offering (IPO) on 3rd July, 2026

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: IC Electricals Company Limited manufactures electronic equipment for railway applications and delivers advanced engineering solutions to Indian Railways. Its product portfolio includes regulators, battery chargers, emergency lights, inverters, microprocessor-based control systems, vigilance control devices, alternators, traction motors, and permanent magnet alternators with controllers, compliant with the latest technical standards.

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The IPO will open for subscription on Friday, July 3, 2026, and will close on Tuesday`, July 7, 2026. The Company's equity shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE Emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

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IPO Details

- Issue Type: 100% Fresh Issue

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- Issue Size: ₹47.91 Cr

- Price Band: ₹94 - ₹99

- Lot Size - 1200 Equity Shares

- Listing Platform: NSE Emerge

IPO Timeline

- Anchor On: Thursday, July 2, 2026

- Issue Opens: Friday, July 3, 2026

- Issue Closes: Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Share Allocation

- Net Issue: Upto 45,97,200 Equity Shares

- Market Maker Reservation: 2,42,400 Equity Shares

- Net QIB: Not more than 22,86,000 Equity Shares

- Non- Institutional Investors: Not less than 6,98,400 Equity Shares

- Retail Investors: Not less than 16,12,800 Equity Shares

Objects of the Issue

The net proceeds from the IPO are proposed to be utilized for:

- Funding the Working Capital requirement - ₹3,360 lakhs

- General Corporate Purpose

Offer Intermediaries

- Book Running Lead Manager: Nexgen Financial Solutions Private Limited

- Registrar to the Issue: Skyline Financial Services Private Limited

- Market Maker: Mansi Share and Stock Broking Private Limited

Management Commentary

Mr. Sunil Kumar Verma, Managing Director, IC Electricals Company Limited, said: "Our journey has been built on delivering reliable and innovative railway solutions backed by engineering excellence and strong execution capabilities. With a diversified portfolio, a healthy order book, and long-standing relationships with Indian Railways, we are well-positioned to benefit from the sector's ongoing modernization. The proposed IPO will strengthen our working capital, support efficient project execution, and enhance our ability to pursue future growth opportunities."

About IC Electricals Company Limited

IC Electricals Company Limited manufactures railway electronic equipment and provides engineering solutions to Indian Railways.

Its portfolio includes regulators, battery chargers, inverters, control systems, alternators, traction motors, and other railway-compliant products. The Company also undertakes turnkey railway electrification projects, including 25 kV AC overhead equipment and traction substations.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Investors are advised to read the offer documents carefully, including the chapter titled "Risk Factors" beginning on page.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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