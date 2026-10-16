ICA Conclave 2026 Concludes in Goa, Championing the Journey from Author to Authority

Gathering by the International Council of Authors brings together writers, celebrates publishing milestones and creates opportunities for visibility, speaking, networking and professional growth

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 15: ICA Conclave 2026, organised by the International Council of Authors (ICA), concluded on September 20 at Renaissance Goa, Arpora, marking a milestone in the organisation’s vision of helping authors move beyond book publishing towards greater visibility, credibility and authority. Held on September 19 and 20 under the theme “Connect. Create. Celebrate.”, the conclave brought together authors, speakers, experts, families and members of the the International Council of Authors (ICA) community for book launches, author recognition, curated speaking sessions, networking and experiential activities.

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Built around the message “Your Next Chapter Begins Here,” the conclave focused on a question for every published author: What comes after writing and publishing a book? Through its sessions and activities, the International Council of Authors (ICA) encouraged participants to see authorship not as a final achievement, but as the beginning of a larger journey involving thought leadership, personal branding, public speaking, media visibility and professional authority.

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Founded by Jatin Gupta, popularly known as Inspiring Jatin, the International Council of Authors (ICA) is a growing community of more than 2,500 writers and authors focused on helping individuals build visibility, credibility and authority beyond publishing. An award-winning life coach, four-time International Bestselling Author, TEDx speaker and non-fiction book-writing coach, Jatin has been working to help authors transform their knowledge and published work into opportunities for thought leadership and professional growth. His vision formed the foundation of ICA Conclave 2026, which encouraged authors to look beyond publishing and explore the next stage of their journey.

“What you know is your expertise. What others know that you know becomes your authority,” said Inspiring Jatin during his session on Author to Authority. His address highlighted the distinction between possessing knowledge and establishing oneself as a recognised, trusted voice in a particular field.

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The theme “Connect. Create. Celebrate.” shaped the conclave’s overall experience. The programme brought together opportunities for authors to connect with fellow writers, speakers and experts; explore ideas, collaborations and new platforms; and celebrate achievements through book launches, recognition and shared milestones.

With a community of more than 2,500 writers and authors, the International Council of Authors (ICA) designed the conclave to extend beyond conventional literary gatherings. The event also welcomed authors’ friends and family members, allowing parents, partners, children and loved ones to participate in the celebration of their publishing journeys.

One of the key highlights was the Author Recognition & Awards, which celebrated the achievements and contributions of the International Council of Authors (ICA) community members. Authors also had opportunities to launch their books on stage and share these milestones with fellow writers, friends and family.

Another significant moment was the launch of I Can Author – Volume 1, an anthology featuring 44 contributors. The collection brought together multiple voices from the International Council of Authors community, reflecting the collaborative potential of collective publishing and providing contributors with an opportunity to be part of a shared literary initiative.

Beyond recognition and book launches, the conclave offered authors an opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge through curated speaking sessions. The International Council of Authors (ICA) received more than 25 applications from the existing community members for speaking opportunities, with seven members shortlisted based on their subject-matter expertise and the value of their proposed sessions.

The sessions explored a range of subjects, including health and wellbeing, mindset management, financial freedom, visibility, authority building, mindfulness, overcoming fear, intuitive writing and storytelling. The diversity of topics reflected the breadth of expertise within the International Council of Authors community and the potential for authors to contribute to conversations beyond their books.

For authors, publishing a book can establish a foundation for professional recognition. However, reaching new audiences often requires the ability to communicate ideas consistently across different platforms. The conclave encouraged participants to consider how their knowledge could translate into talks, interviews, podcasts, media features and other opportunities to engage with readers and wider audiences.

One distinctive experience was the meditation-led Glass Walk, which invited participants to confront feelings of fear and hesitation through a guided physical activity. Designed around awareness, intention and personal confidence, the experience encouraged participants to reflect on how fear can influence decisions and how approaching challenges with greater awareness may open up new possibilities.

This was followed by The Next Tiger Wall, an initiative that encouraged participants to identify a significant goal they wanted to pursue before the next conclave. Within the International Council of Authors (ICA’s) community, a “Tiger” represents an important goal, challenge, milestone or dream.

By identifying their next Tiger, participants were encouraged to look beyond the achievements they had already celebrated and consider what they wanted to accomplish next. The initiative reinforced the event’s central message that every milestone can become a starting point for a new ambition.

What distinguished ICA Conclave 2026 was its focus on the complete author journey rather than publishing alone. By bringing together recognition, book launches, speaking opportunities, expert sessions, networking, family participation and experiential activities, the conclave combined celebration with opportunities for learning and forward planning.

The organisation’s initiatives extend across speaking platforms, podcasts, media features, premium articles, press releases, personal branding, thought leadership, upskilling, networking and collaborations. It also aims to help members work towards larger platforms, including TEDx opportunities, where appropriate.

The International Council of Authors (ICA’s) reported milestones include world-record attempts involving 40 eBooks and subsequently 42 eBooks in one day in 2024, two Amazon No. 1 bestselling anthologies, and a community of more than 1,500 Amazon No. 1 bestselling authors. These initiatives form part of the organisation’s wider effort to encourage authors to build their presence and communicate their expertise beyond the pages of their books.

Reflecting on the event, Inspiring Jatin said the objective was never simply to create a gathering that celebrated authorship, but to encourage members to think about what they could build after becoming authors.

“I strongly believe that the book is the first credibility asset. Then comes the question of how you use that credibility, how you become visible, communicate your expertise, build trust, get onto bigger platforms and ultimately become an authority,” he said.

Building on the first conclave, the International Council of Authors plans to continue expanding its community through future conclaves and initiatives focused on speaking, media, podcasts, personal branding, thought leadership, upskilling, networking and collaboration.

The upcoming initiatives are intended to encourage authors to identify their next milestones and explore opportunities that can help them progress beyond publication. Future conclaves will continue the idea that each achievement can lead to a new “Tiger” - a meaningful goal that gives an author a fresh direction to pursue.

As the first ICA Conclave concluded, its central message remained clear: becoming an author is an achievement worth celebrating, but it can also open doors to new forms of learning, influence and contribution.

Through “Connect. Create. Celebrate.” and the message “Your Next Chapter Begins Here,” the International Council of Authors (ICA) positioned the conclave as more than a celebration of published books. It was an invitation for authors to recognise the value of their knowledge, communicate it with confidence and explore the possibilities that begin after publication.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL COUNCIL OF AUTHORS

The International Council of Authors (ICA) is an author-focused community founded by Jatin Gupta, popularly known as Inspiring Jatin. With a community of more than 2,500 writers and authors, ICA aims to help members progress beyond publishing towards greater visibility, credibility and authority. Its initiatives include speaking opportunities, podcasts, media features, personal branding, thought leadership, upskilling, networking and collaborations, with a long-term vision of developing a community of recognised voices and emerging authorities.

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