ICAI hosted RESOLVE–2025: The 3rd International Convention on Insolvency Resolution and Valuation in Mumbai

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) hosted the 3rd edition of RESOLVE–2025, the International Convention on Insolvency Resolution and Valuation, in Mumbai. With the theme 'Enabling Resolution, Maximizing Value', the global convention brought together regulators, policymakers, insolvency professionals, valuers and domain experts from multiple jurisdictions to deliberate on evolving best practices and forward-looking strategies. The two-day event featured over 40 eminent speakers across 19 technical sessions, addressing the most relevant and contemporary issues in the insolvency resolution and valuation landscape. With participation from more than 500 professionals, RESOLVE–2025 stands as one of the largest insolvency and valuation convention in India.

The RESOLVE–2025 was inaugurated by the Guest of Honour, Shri Tirunelveli Kamalasamy Viswanathan, Chairperson, Bankruptcy Law Reforms Committee and Shri Ravi Mital, Chairperson, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India in presence of CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda, President, ICAI; CA. Prasanna Kumar D, Vice- President, ICAI; CA. Gyan Chandra Misra, Chairman, Insolvency & Valuation Standards Board of ICAI; CA. Rajesh Sharma, Vice-Chairman Insolvency & Valuation Standards Board of ICAI along with CA. Ketan Damji Saiya, Chairman, WIRC of ICAI.

During the inaugural session Shri T.K. Viswanathan, Chairperson, Bankruptcy Law Reforms Committee commended ICAI for organizing the 3rd edition of Resolve 2025. He said, "Insolvency reforms have changed the way India handles distressed assets. The Code created discipline and clarity in a sector that needed both. Dedicated tribunals strengthened the system and improved the speed of decisions. The progress shows how a focused legal framework supports businesses, protects creditors and preserves value. A forum like RESOLVE-2025 reinforces the need to build further on this progress and deepen institutional strength across the insolvency ecosystem." Guest of Honor, Shri Ravi Mittal, Chairperson of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), said, "The IBC has already enabled recoveries of ₹4 lakh crore, and I firmly believe India must maintain this pace to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. ICAI serves as the financial backbone of the country, and Chartered Accountants stay closely involved with insolvency matters, ensuring robust financial discipline and informed decision-making." RESOLVE 2025 emerged as an exceptionally impactful platform designed to spark innovation across the professional landscape. It encourages participants to break away from transcend conventional boundaries, embrace forward-thinking strategies and proactively equip themselves for the evolving complexities of the future.

Addressing the participants CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda, President, ICAI, said, "In just eight years, we have seen the IBC transform India's debt resolution landscape and significantly boost investor confidence. Thousands of companies have been rescued and value preserved, even in liquidation. This shows how far India advanced in interpreting the law and protecting affected stakeholders. Through RESOLVE-2025, we reaffirm our collective commitment to faster, transparent and value-driven insolvency outcomes for every distressed enterprise." CA. Gyan Chandra Misra, Chairman, Committee on Insolvency & Bankruptcy Board , ICAI, said, "The IBC has strengthened India's resolution framework and elevated professional standards. Our aim is to further improve efficiency, transparency and value maximisation across the insolvency ecosystem." RESOLVE 2025 is organised in collaboration with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), Indian Institute of Insolvency Professionals of ICAI (IIIPI) and ICAI Registered Valuers Organisation (ICAI RVO) hosted by Western India Regional Council (WIRC) of ICAI. The convention has attracted over 500 professionals and key stakeholders from various countries across the globe.

Building on the remarkable success of the previous editions in Singapore (2023) and New Delhi (2024), RESOLVE 2025 continues to serve as a premier platform for cross border knowledge exchange, networking and thought leadership.

About ICAI The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body set up by an Act of Parliament under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for the regulation and development of the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India. The Institute functions under the administrative supervision of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. With over 15 Lakh Members and Students, today ICAI is the largest professional accountancy body in the world. ICAI has a wide network of 5 Regional Councils and 185 Branches within India and a global presence with 54 Overseas Chapters and 31 Representative Offices spanning 85 cities across 47 Countries worldwide.

