ICCPL Group Elevates Parkhi Pasricha as Senior Vice President; Expands Mandate Across Domestic and International Markets

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New Delhi [India], August 4: ICCPL Group, one of India's leading integrated communications and brand advisory groups, has announced the elevation of Ms. Parkhi Pasricha to Senior Vice President - ICCPL Group, strengthening its senior leadership team as the company accelerates its domestic and international expansion plans.

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In her expanded role, Pasricha will be responsible for driving ICCPL Group's business growth, market expansion and strategic development across domestic as well as international markets, alongside her existing leadership responsibilities within the organisation.

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Her mandate will include identifying new growth opportunities, strengthening the Group's presence across key Indian markets, developing international business opportunities, building strategic partnerships and supporting the expansion of ICCPL Group's integrated communication capabilities across geographies.

Having been associated with ICCPL Group's growth journey, Pasricha has played an important role in strengthening client relationships, business strategy and organisational development. Her elevation reflects the Group's focus on building a stronger leadership structure as it enters its next phase of growth.

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Commenting on the elevation, Dushyant Sinha, Founder, ICCPL Group, said, "Parkhi has been an integral part of ICCPL Group's journey and has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, ownership and an understanding of our business. As we expand our ambitions beyond existing markets, her enhanced role will be instrumental in driving both domestic growth and our international expansion strategy."

Speaking on her new role, Parkhi Pasricha, Senior Vice President, ICCPL Group, said, "I am grateful for the trust and confidence placed in me. ICCPL Group has built a strong platform over the years, and I look forward to working closely with the leadership and our teams to further strengthen our presence in India while building meaningful opportunities across international markets."

The elevation comes as ICCPL Group continues to strengthen its integrated offerings across public relations, digital communications, creative services and strategic brand advisory, while exploring newer markets and opportunities for growth.

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