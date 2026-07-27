DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Iced Jewelz Reports 26% Demand Surge as Streetwear Creators Swap Mined Diamonds for Moissanite

Iced Jewelz Reports 26% Demand Surge as Streetwear Creators Swap Mined Diamonds for Moissanite

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:18 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

London [UK], July 27: The criteria for high-end streetwear and luxury fashion are undergoing a shift. Traditional expectations around high-cost, mined gemstones are making way for a resilient alternative that delivers matching prestige and superior optics. Today, a growing contingent of musicians, athletes, and culture curators are choosing high-grade VVS Moissanite over mined options to express their personal style.

Advertisement

According to luxury designer platform Iced Jewelz, the brand has seen increased traction within the high-ticket streetwear ecosystem by challenging conventional jewelry economics.

Advertisement

A Generational Transition in Streetwear Culture

The image of heavy, custom hip-hop jewelry is being reimagined by a generation that looks beyond heritage marketing. Modern trendsetters treat fashion as an extension of lifestyle curation and practical investment. Key drivers behind this cultural shift include:

Advertisement

- Accelerating Demand: Internal sales data and retail tracking from Iced Jewelz show a 26% annual surge in consumer demand for alternative luxury gemstones among collectors in major fashion hubs, including London, New York, and Los Angeles.

- Optical Brilliance: Engineered with a refractive index of 2.69--outperforming natural diamonds--Moissanite refracts light more intensely, maximizing the "rainbow fire" effect under stage lighting and flashing cameras.

- Material Durability: Rating at 9.25 on the Mohs hardness scale, the material resists scratching, chipping, and daily wear, allowing heavy, layered styles to maintain a mirror-like finish.

"Creators and culture-drivers across the US and UK are turning standard jewelry rules on their head," said Hema Khatwani, Brand Spokesperson for Iced Jewelz. "They care about insane shine, high-level craftsmanship, and real durability--not outdated status symbols. Today's buyers want heavy statement pieces that look incredible on camera and on stage, but with the financial flexibility to invest smart."

Redefining a Classic: The Rise of the Modern Cuban Link

No piece of jewelry captures the spirit of urban fashion quite like the iconic Cuban link chain. To serve a clientele that demands heavy presence alongside high quality, the brand has expanded its collection of custom moissanite cuban links. These statement pieces feature precision-set, hand-selected VVS moissanite stones anchored to reinforced precious metals, offering the heft, balance, and brilliant luster expected of top-tier jewelry.

As global production scales up to satisfy record order volumes across the US and UK markets, this intersection of expert craftsmanship and modern stone technology ensures that the future of luxury remains accessible.

About Iced Jewelz

Iced Jewelz is a designer and manufacturer of custom moissanite jewelry built for the global hip-hop and streetwear subcultures. Merging master-setting techniques with high-grade alternative luxury stones, the brand supplies statement pieces, watches, and custom streetwear chains to international trendsetters demanding brilliance and modern financial flexibility.

Media & Press Contact

Company Name: Iced Jewelz

Media Representative: Gaurav Rajani

Email: team@icedjewelz.com

Official Website: icedjewelz.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts