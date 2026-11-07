ICFAI Business School Begins Admissions for IBSAT 2026; First Registration Deadline Set for December 1

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICFAI Business School (IBS) has opened applications for the ICFAI Business School Aptitude Test (IBSAT 2026), the entrance exam for its two-year, full-time MBA and PGPM programs across nine campuses nationwide. Candidates can apply for admission to IBS campuses in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

The registration deadline for the initial exam phase is December 1, 2026, with testing scheduled to begin on December 5 and 6.

To accommodate applicants, IBS is offering a multi-stage exam format held across four weekend cycles throughout December. The remote-proctored exam allows candidates to take the test from home during two daily time slots: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Results for each weekend cycle will be published on the following Monday.

IBS is also continuing its Rs10 crore merit scholarship scheme for the upcoming academic year. A Rs 2 lakh scholarship will be awarded to 500 top-performing candidates based on their scores in IBSAT or other recognized national entrance exams.

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The IBSAT 2026 is a 140-minute, remote online test consisting of 140 multiple-choice questions across four sections: Quantitative Aptitude, Verbal Ability, Reading Comprehension, and Data Interpretation. There is no negative marking. In addition to IBSAT, IBS accepts scores from CAT, XAT, NMAT by GMAC, and GMAT, and a single application form covers all nine campuses. Since the test is remote-proctored, candidates can take it from home without traveling to a test center.

Shortlisted applicants will proceed to the final selection process in February 2027, which features micro-presentations and personal interviews. Candidates can read experiences shared by previous applicants from the 2026 selection process here.

For over 30 years, IBS institutions have consistently delivered a placement rate of more than 90%, enabling alumni to secure strong roles in the corporate world. Today, the network includes nearly 79,000 alumni, with 40% holding senior management positions and 10% working in international roles. Explore the 2026 placement success stories here.

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Online registration is open at ibsat.org. Physical application forms are also available at IBS Information Offices.

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