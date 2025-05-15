ICFAI Business School Welcomes New Batch Across All 9 Campuses -- Classes Commence from May 15th

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 15: ICFAI Business School (IBS) is gearing up to welcome a fresh batch of talented students to its nine campuses across India. With the commencement of classes on May 15, 2025, ICFAI Business School (IBS) is all set to embark on a new journey with its MBA/PGPM students, providing them with a transformative learning experience that will shape their academic and professional growth.

The excitement is palpable as the new batch arrives, and the campuses are buzzing with preparations to make them feel at home. The second-year students, fresh from their 14-week internshipprograms, are eagerly looking forward to meeting the newcomers, sharing their experiences, and offering valuable insights to help them settle in.

The initial weeks on campus are a thrilling experience, filled with opportunities to explore various clubs, co-curricular forums, and professional development programs. To help students get acquainted with campus life, IBS will be hosting Orientation Sessions across all nine campuses. Adding to the excitement, a Freshers' Party will be organized on each campus during the same week, providing a warm welcome to the new batch of students. This is an ideal time to forge new friendships, build collaborative relationships, and connect with like-minded individuals. As students immerse themselves in campus life, they'll have numerous opportunities to hone their skills, pursue their passions, and create unforgettable memories.

Student Reporting Day: A Celebration of New Beginnings

Student Reporting Day at IBS is a grand affair, with each campus hosting a range of activities designed to familiarize students with the academic environment, policies, and facilities. The faculty, administrative teams, and Digital Ambassadors will be on hand to welcome the students and make them feel at ease. To cater to students who can't make it to campus immediately, IBS is also offering an online reporting option, ensuring everyone gets the support they need from day one.

Stay Connected for Updates

Students and parents are encouraged to follow the official social media handles of their respective campuses for real-time updates and announcements related to student activities, campus news, and upcoming events.

* IBS Ahmedabad: https://linktr.ee/IBSAhmedabadoffcial

* IBS Kolkata: https://linktr.ee/ibskolofficial

* IBS Bangalore: https://linktr.ee/Icfaibangalore

* IBS Pune: https://linktr.ee/ibspuneofficial

* IBS Mumbai: https://linktr.ee/ibsmumbaiofficial

* IBS Hyderabad: https://linktr.ee/ibshyderabadofficial

* IBS Jaipur: https://linktr.ee/icfaibusinessschooljaipur

* IBS Gurgaon: https://linktr.ee/IBSGurgaon.Official

* IBS Dehradun: LinkedIn | @ibsdehradun8

* IBS Admission Office: https://linktr.ee/icfai9

For any queries or additional information, please write to ibsat@ibsindia.org or contact the respective campus via www.ibsindia.org.

Contact Information:

ICFAI Business School

Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082, Telangana

Ph: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines)

Email: ibsat@ibsindia.org

