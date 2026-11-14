ICICI Direct vs HDFC SKY: F&O Brokerage and Research Compared

Derivatives participation on Indian exchanges has drawn a steadily wider base of traders over the past few years, and with that shift the cost of placing a single order has moved from a footnote to a deciding factor. Two bank-backed brokers illustrate how differently that cost can be structured.

ICICI Direct offers a set of brokerage plans from which traders select according to expected volume. HDFC SKY applies one rate across segments, with no plan to choose. For anyone trading futures and options this year, the more suitable structure depends largely on monthly order count, and on how much rate-card management a trader is prepared to take on.

How ICICI Direct Prices Derivatives

ICICI Direct's pricing is plan-led. The default Moneysaver plan is listed at 0.029% for equity futures and Rs 45 per lot for options. The Neo plan moves options to Rs 20 per order and equity futures to zero brokerage, in exchange for a one-time activation fee of Rs 299 plus GST.

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What a trader eventually pays therefore depends on which plan is active at the time of the trade. The plan selected at account opening is not necessarily the plan that suits the trading pattern a year later.

What HDFC SKY Charges

HDFC SKY uses a single rate card. Options are charged at Rs 20 per order, and futures at Rs 20 or 2.5% of turnover, whichever is lower, across segments. There are no plans, monthly packs or activation fees.

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Account opening is free, and the demat account carries an annual maintenance charge of Rs 240, waived for the first year. One-click order placement and option chain data are available through the platform's mobile application.

The Two Rate Cards, Side by Side

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ICICI Direct

HDFC SKY

Plan selection required

Several plans

No plan

Equity options

Rs 20 per trade on Neo, Rs 45 per lot on Moneysaver

Rs 20 per order

Equity futures

Nil on some plans, 0.029% by default

Rs 20 or 2.5%, whichever is lower

Demat AMC

Rs 700 a year, first year free

Rs 240 a year, first year free

Call and trade

Rs 50 for currency and commodity

Rs 20 per call

Auto square-off

Rs 50 per order

Rs 20 or 0.1%, whichever is lower

Where HDFC SKY Sits in the Market

Most discount brokers in India are standalone fintech firms. Most bank-owned brokers run full-service operations with discount plans attached to them.

HDFC SKY occupies a less common position between the two: a discount platform built by HDFC Securities, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, which has operated in the Indian equity market for more than two decades.

Does Research Change the Calculation?

Brokerage is only one half of what a derivatives trader is paying for. ICICI Direct provides research access, with exclusive content positioned inside its Prime plans. HDFC SKY lists Expert Research Picks alongside a set of analytical tools that includes a Payoff Analyzer, sector heatmaps, open interest analysis and a margin calculator.

In both cases the material point is provenance rather than volume. Recommendations should originate from a SEBI-registered research analyst, and the registration details are worth confirming before any call is acted upon.

Which Structure Suits Which Trader

The answer tends to follow order volume and segment mix. A trader whose activity is concentrated in equity futures may find the Neo plan economical, provided the activation fee is absorbed and the plan is actively maintained.

A trader whose activity sits mainly in options, or who would rather not track plan terms at all, may find a flat structure simpler to hold, with the lower demat maintenance charge adding to the difference over a full year. Neither structure is universally cheaper. The deciding variable is the shape of the trading book rather than the headline rate.

Costs That Sit Outside Brokerage

Brokerage is rarely the largest line on a contract note. Exchange transaction charges, securities transaction tax, stamp duty and GST apply across brokers and are not discretionary.

Leverage carries a separate consideration. Losses in derivatives can exceed the amount initially deposited, which makes position sizing and predetermined stop levels more consequential than the difference between two rate cards. Over-trading and unplanned entries tend to cost more than brokerage does.

Whichever f&o trading app a trader selects, published charges are revised periodically, and the live charges page remains the only reliable reference at the time of account opening.

The Bottom Line

Both brokers are bank-backed and both are free or near-free to open, so the question between them is not one of credibility.

ICICI Direct suits a trader with concentrated futures volume who is willing to pay the Neo activation fee and remain on the appropriate plan. HDFC SKY suits a trader who would rather not manage a rate card at all, and who values one flat price across segments, a lower demat maintenance charge, and research included rather than tiered.

Both live charges pages should be checked in the week an account is opened, as plan terms are revised from time to time.“We do not claim ownership of the content; all rights remain with the original creator. The preview is for content review only, and final formatting may vary as per the publication’s CMS.”

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