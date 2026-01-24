ICICI Lombard Puts Safety First with Multiple Road Safety Initiatives

• Touched 10,00,000 lives through awareness, helmet distribution, rehabilitation of accident victims

• Impacts millions of lives by focusing on Zero Fatality Corridors on MPEW and NH27, Bihar

Mumbai 24th Jan, 2026: For millions of Indians, two-wheelers are not just a mode of transport they are a lifeline. Nearly 27,000 people died in road accidents on National Highway during first six months in 2025. From early-morning commutes to late-night deliveries, people navigate busy roads every day; often without adequate protection. Recognising this reality, ICICI Lombard General Insurance continues its helmet distribution initiative to make every day journeys safer for Indians.

Launched in 2015, the initiative has grown into a nationwide movement for safer riding. Since its inception, ICICI Lombard has distributed more than 6,00,000+ helmets and touched over 10,00,000 lives through a combination of road safety awareness programmes, helmet distribution drives, and rehabilitation support for accident victims. The programme has reached people from all walks of life — students, delivery partners, gig workers, and daily commuters — who rely on two-wheelers not just for convenience, but for their livelihoods.

What sets this initiative apart is not merely its scale, but the dialogue it creates on the ground. Each distribution drive is complemented by direct community engagement — through safety demonstrations, rider interactions, and awareness sessions — reinforcing that wearing a helmet is about personal safety and responsibility, not just compliance with the law.

ICICI Lombard’s approach to safety extends beyond insurance through initiatives like Ride to Safety and Caring Hands. While Ride to Safety builds road awareness among young and first-time riders through education on traffic rules, defensive driving, and protective gear, Caring Hands strengthens community well-being by providing eye care and glasses to those students with undiagnosed vision problems in India.

In addition to rider safety, ICICI Lombard is also working towards impacting millions of lives by focusing on Zero Fatality Corridors across critical highway stretches such as the Mumbai–Pune Expressway (MPEW) and NH27 in Bihar. These efforts combine awareness, on-ground interventions, and ecosystem partnerships aimed at reducing fatalities and making high-risk corridors safer for all road users.

The company is also driving awareness around Motor Third Party insurance, emphasising the importance of financial protection and legal responsibility towards others on the road. Through on-ground interactions and awareness campaigns, ICICI Lombard educates riders on how Motor Third Party insurance safeguards them against liabilities arising from injury, death, or property damage caused to third parties — helping create a more responsible and informed riding ecosystem.

Speaking about the company’s approach, Sheena Kapoor - Head Marketing, Corporate Communications, and CSR, ICICI Lombard, said, “At ICICI Lombard, road safety is not just a CSR initiative—it is an integral part of our business and purpose as a general insurer. We believe that real impact begins with prevention. Through initiatives such as helmet distribution, awareness rallies, and advocacy for responsible driving behaviour, we work to make our roads safer. Our efforts go beyond awareness to include engineering/infrastructure corrections at accident-prone locations, promoting zero-fatality corridors, and rehabilitation support for accident victims. By embedding prevention into our business approach, we aim to reduce fatalities and create lasting, meaningful change on Indian roads.”

As India moves faster than ever, the need for safer roads has become a priority. By combining awareness, technology, and real-world action, ICICI Lombard is not just preventing accidents, its ensuring that every ride carries the promise of a safe return.

About ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Lombard is the leading private general insurance company in the country. The Company offers a comprehensive and well-diversified range of products through multiple distribution channels, including motor, health, crop, fire, personal accident, marine, engineering, and liability insurance. With a legacy of over 2 decades, ICICI Lombard is committed to customer centricity with its brand philosophy of ‘Nibhaye Vaade’. The company has issued over 37.6 million policies, over 3.2 million claims processed and has a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of ₹ 282.58 billion for the year ended March 31, 2025. ICICI Lombard has 328 branches and 15,123 employees, as on March 31, 2025.

ICICI Lombard has been a pioneer in the industry, being the first large-scale insurance company in India to migrate its entire core systems to the cloud. With a strong focus on being digitally-led and agile, the company has introduced multiple AI-powered insurance solutions. The company’s flagship insurance and wellness app, IL TakeCare, which has received over 18.4 million downloads, also offers the industry’s first Face Scan feature. The company has won several prestigious awards- including the Insurance Asia, ICC Emerging Asia Insurance, ET BFSI Exceller, ET Corporate Excellence, Golden Peacock, FICCI Insurance, Assocham, Stevie Asia Pacific, and National CSR in recognition of its various initiatives. For more details log on to https://www.icicilombard.com/.

