ICICI Prudential Flexi Cap Fund Completes Five Years: What Does the Journey Tell Investors?

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 29: Launched in July 2021, ICICI Prudential Flexi Cap Fund has completed five years. In this relatively short period, the fund has built a sizeable presence within the flexi-cap category and outperformed its benchmark over the 3-year and 5-year periods.

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While funds such as ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund, ICICI Prudential Value Fund and ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Allocation Fund have longer track records and may be more familiar to investors, the five-year milestone provides an opportunity to look at how ICICI Prudential Flexi Cap Fund has evolved since its launch.

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A Look at the Flexi Cap Category Landscape

The flexi-cap category has become a sizable part of India’s equity mutual fund universe. According to AMFI Monthly Data for August 2026, the category had 46 schemes with total assets of around ₹6.11 lakh crore.

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As of August 31, 2026, ICICI Prudential Flexi Cap Fund had a closing AUM of ₹25,894.53 crore, representing roughly 4.2% of the category’s aggregate AUM. For a fund launched in 2021, this indicates the presence it has built within the flexi-cap segment.

How Has the Portfolio Evolved?

Since its launch, the fund has invested through different domestic and global market conditions. Its flexi-cap mandate gives it the flexibility to alter exposure across companies and sectors as opportunities evolve.

For example, the AMC’s August 2024 factsheet showed exposure to Information Technology (8.63%) and Entertainment (1%). By August 2026, the portfolio had a different mix, with Automobile and Auto Components, Financial Services and Consumer Services among its largest sector allocations. Beverages (0.70%) and Leisure Services (1.67%) were also part of the portfolio.

The changing allocations show how the portfolio has evolved rather than remained static over the period.

As of August 31, 2026, the fund’s top five sectoral holdings and the allocations were:

- Automobile and Auto Components – 24.92%

- Financial Services – 21.63%

- Consumer Services – 13.35%

- Capital Goods – 8.21%

- Consumer Durables – 7.50%

What Does the Five-Year Track Record Show?

As of August 31, 2026, the fund’s 5-year CAGR was 15.10%, compared with 10.90% for the BSE 500 TRI. Over the 3-year period, it delivered a CAGR of 17.52%, while the benchmark returned 12.08%.

For illustration, ₹10,000 invested for the respective periods would have grown as follows:

1.ICICI Prudential Flexi Cap Fund

- Value After 3 Years - ₹16239.45

- Value After 5 Years - ₹20,210.12

2.BSE 500 TRI

- Value After 3 Years - ₹14083.56

- Value After 5 Years - ₹16,778.03

Source: ICICI Prudential Flexi Cap Fund Factsheet – Aug 31, 2026

Disclaimer: These figures are historical performance of the fund and its benchmark for specified periods. Past performance may or may not be sustained in the future and should not be taken as a guarantee of future returns. Investors should consider these figures alongside the scheme’s investment objective, risks and portfolio characteristics.

What Does the Journey Mean for the Investor?

In its first five years, ICICI Prudential Flexi Cap Fund has built a meaningful presence in the category, changed its portfolio allocations as opportunities evolved and outperformed the BSE 500 TRI over the 3-year and 5-year periods as of August 31, 2026.

These factors offer investors a clearer view of the fund’s journey so far. However, past performance should not be considered an indication of future returns. Investors should review the latest scheme documents, portfolio and risk factors when assessing whether the fund is suitable for their requirements.

For those who wish to invest in ICICI Prudential Flexi Cap Fund, both SIP and lumpsum investments are available. Using an SIP Calculator can help you understand how changes in your monthly contribution or investment period could affect your estimated outcome.

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