ICIM Chairman Emphasizes “Protection Over Plantation” on World Environment Day

Ghaziabad, 6 June 2025 — On the occasion of World Environment Day, celebrated globally on June 5 every year, the Indian Council of Industrial Management (ICIM) reiterates its commitment to environmental sustainability by advocating for a more responsible, climate-sensitive, and long-term approach toward plantation and environmental action.

ICIM Chairman Shri Satendra Singh a renowned Environmentalist, a prominent advocate of industrial environmental responsibility, has urged institutions, corporates, and individuals to go beyond symbolic plantation drives and instead ensure sustainable care and protection of what is planted.

“Planting saplings is a noble gesture, but true environmental service lies in nurturing them until they grow strong. Without adequate aftercare, a plantation drive becomes merely a photo opportunity,” said Mr. Singh.

“In countries with stable climates, trees can be planted year-round. But in India, where climatic conditions vary sharply, it is important to understand the appropriate time and method for plantation,” he added.

Contextualizing World Environment Day in India World Environment Day was first declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972 following the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. Over time, it has evolved into the UN’s most significant outreach platform for raising global environmental awareness.

However, Mr. Singh has raised an important point for India’s regional climate reality. He emphasized that: • June’s first and second weeks are not ideal for plantation in northern India, as they fall before the full onset of the monsoon.

• The most favorable time for tree plantation in most Indian states begins around Guru Purnima in July, when natural rainfall supports root growth and minimizes water stress.

Plantation Without Responsibility is Counterproductive ICIM stresses that plantation without post-plantation responsibility leads to environmental and moral failure. Mr. Singh stated that: • Every individual, institution, or company participating in plantation should pledge a minimum 3-year care cycle for each sapling.

• Without committed watering, protection, and monitoring, over 60–70% of planted saplings perish within the first year.

• ICIM recommends the adoption of “Handle With Care” protocols, where each sapling is tracked and maintained systematically.

June – Ideal for Awareness, Not Haste ICIM suggests that rather than rushing into premature plantation campaigns in June, the month should be dedicated to awareness-building activities such as: • Organizing seminars, workshops, and expert panels on climate action and sustainable practices.

• Hosting school and college campaigns for students on water conservation, waste management, and the carbon footprint.

• Engaging industries to take the “Green Responsibility Pledge” with ICIM for long-term environmental programs.

ICIM’s Environmental Mandate Under the leadership of Shri Satendra Singh, ICIM has emerged as a key institution working towards industrial environmental responsibility. It is recognized by the Uttar Pradesh Government for Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) training, and collaborates with government ministries on CSR-linked environmental projects.

Over the past years, ICIM has: • Conducted thousands of industrial awareness sessions on environmental protection and sustainable manufacturing.

• Partnered with multiple institutions to plant and maintain over 1.5 lakh trees with structured follow-up care.

• Organized the Hindon Mahotsav, an environmental festival dedicated to river conservation, plantation, and public engagement.

Call to Action This World Environment Day, ICIM urges every citizen and corporate house to remember: “A tree is not a decorative object — it is a living, breathing promise.

If you plant it, you must protect it.” Let’s celebrate this World Environment Day by sowing not just saplings, but sincerity and responsibility.

