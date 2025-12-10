ICSE 2025 Topper Debotri Majumder Sets a New Benchmark with a Perfect 500/500

A Historic Triumph for DPS Megacity and West Bengal Delhi Public School Megacity, Kolkata, celebrates an extraordinary academic milestone as its student Debotri Majumder achieves a rare and remarkable feat by scoring a perfect 500 out of 500 in the ICSE 2025 Examinations. Her outstanding performance has earned her the prestigious position of Joint National Topper alongside Sambhavi Jaiswal, placing her among the finest young minds in the country.

This unparalleled achievement has not only elevated the reputation of DPS Megacity but has also filled the Rajarhat region and the state of West Bengal with pride, highlighting the power of focused dedication and quality education.

Felicitation Marking an Unforgettable Achievement In honour of Debotri’s exceptional success, a special felicitation ceremony was organised at her residence. The Honourable MLA of Rajarhat, Sri Tapas Chatterjee, personally congratulated her and presented rings of pure gold as a symbol of her brilliance, perseverance, and commitment to excellence. He described Debotri as a shining role model for the youth, acknowledging her achievement as a matter of great pride for the entire constituency.

Sri Chatterjee also praised DPS Megacity for creating an environment that consistently nurtures talent and academic distinction, recognising the institution as a pillar of educational excellence in the region.

Academic Excellence Rooted in Strong Schooling Joining the celebration were eminent members of the DPS Megacity leadership, including Dr. Suman Singh Ganguly, Academic Director, and Mr. Anirban Roy, Vice Principal. Both congratulated Debotri for her remarkable dedication, consistency, and humility. They emphasised that her success reflects the school’s holistic teaching approach and the unwavering support provided by its dedicated faculty.

According to them, Debotri’s performance sets a new standard of excellence and inspires countless students to believe in focused effort and disciplined learning.

Perfection Across All Subjects Debotri achieved 100 marks in all five subjects — English, Bengali, History-Civics & Geography, Science, and Computer Applications — making her accomplishment exceptionally rare. Her ability to maintain such consistency across varied disciplines highlights her strong conceptual understanding and balanced academic approach.

Her journey demonstrates that excellence is achieved not only through intelligence but through persistence, time management, and unwavering determination.

Learning Without External Coaching One of the most inspiring aspects of Debotri’s success is her decision to rely entirely on her school teachers without the support of private tutors. This reflects her deep trust in classroom learning and her disciplined study habits.

Her parents, Mrs. Dipanjana Majumder and Mr. Snehanshu Majumder, both civil engineers and alumni of Jadavpur University, shared their pride in her independent and self-driven nature. They highlighted that Debotri managed her studies confidently, guided only by her intrinsic motivation.

A Student with a Curious Spirit Beyond academics, Debotri is a lively personality who enjoys travelling and discovering new places. She believes that exposure to the world enhances perspective and complements academic learning. Her curiosity and openness make her a well-rounded individual who values both knowledge and experience.

Grace in Success Despite achieving a perfect score, Debotri remains grounded and humble. She admitted that while she had prepared well, she never imagined reaching absolute perfection, especially after her earlier performance in English did not meet her expectations.

She expressed heartfelt pride in excelling in Bengali, her mother tongue, calling it one of the most emotionally fulfilling moments of her academic journey.

Vision for the Future Looking ahead, Debotri aspires to build a career in engineering and dreams of securing admission to an IIT. While she has not yet finalised her preferred specialisation, her determination to continue excelling reflects her unwavering commitment to academic growth and innovation.

Pride of the Institution Debotri Majumder’s extraordinary accomplishment is a moment of immense pride for DPS Megacity, Rajarhat. It underscores the school’s mission to develop students who excel academically while embracing strong values and integrity. Her journey resonates with the institution’s philosophy of nurturing leaders who embody discipline, sincerity, and purpose.

The school management, faculty, and staff extend their warmest congratulations to Debotri and her family, celebrating her rise as a beacon of inspiration for future generations.

An Inspiring Legacy in the Making Debotri’s journey proves that true success is achieved through faith in oneself, respect for guidance, and consistent effort. Her story will remain a source of motivation for students across the nation, reinforcing the belief that excellence is within reach for those who dare to dream and work relentlessly to achieve it.

