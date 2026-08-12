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Home / Business / ICSI Lays Foundation Stone for New Chapter Office in Gurugram

ICSI Lays Foundation Stone for New Chapter Office in Gurugram

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PTI
Updated At : 05:20 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 12: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) laid the foundation stone of its new Chapter Office in Gurugram on 10 August 2026, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the ICSI’s presence and professional outreach in one of India’s leading corporate and business hubs.

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The new office infrastructure reflects ICSI’s commitment to providing enhanced professional services and greater engagement opportunities for Company Secretaries, students and other stakeholders in the region.

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Speaking on the occasion, CS Pawan G Chandak, President, The ICSI, said, “Gurugram has emerged as a major centre for corporate activity, innovation and entrepreneurship. The new Chapter infrastructure will be envisaged as a modern and professionally equipped facility that will support academic, professional development and outreach activities of the ICSI to deepen its engagement with the corporate sector and support the growing professional community in the region.” The ceremony was attended by CS Dwarakanath Chennur, Vice President, the ICSI; CS Dhananjay Shukla, Council Member & Immediate Former President, the ICSI; CS Manish Gupta, Council Member & Former President, the ICSI; and CS Asish Mohan, Secretary, the ICSI. Also present on the occasion were CS Ranjeet Pandey, Former President, the ICSI; CS Manoj Kumar Purbey, Council Member, the ICSI; CS Suresh Pandey, Council Member, the ICSI; CS Santosh Pandey, Chairman, NIRC of ICSI; CS Prince Tyagi, Chairman, Gurugram Chapter of the ICSI; along with Members of NIRC and Gurugram Chapter of the ICSI; and other distinguished stakeholders.

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About ICSI The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is a premier professional body set up under an Act of Parliament, i.e., the Company Secretaries Act, 1980, for the regulation and development of the profession of Company Secretaries in India. It functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. As a proactive body, the ICSI focuses on top-quality education for its students and sets the best standards for CS members. The Institute has over 80,000 members and about 2.5 lakh students on its rolls.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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