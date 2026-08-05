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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 5: In a bold and first of its kind approach by an Indian consumer brand, iD Fresh Food's Co-founder and Global CEO, PC Musthafa, participated in a live polygraph session at IIMBue, the two day annual leadership conclave organised by the IIM Bangalore Alumni Association. Hosted by entrepreneur and IIM Bangalore alumnus Deepu Chandran, the session saw Musthafa put himself through an unconventional public interaction, answering candid and challenging questions about the brand, his entrepreneurial journey, and the values that have shaped iD over the years, giving the audience a unique opportunity to engage with the brand in an open and transparent setting.

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While connected to a polygraph machine, Musthafa responded to questions covering iD Fresh Food's journey, key business decisions, product quality, clean label philosophy, and consumer trust. The session also explored the company's commitment to making food without preservatives, reinforcing iD's long standing belief that trust is built through openness and consistency.

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Speaking about the initiative, PC Musthafa, Co-founder and Global CEO, iD Fresh Food, said, "Transparency has always been at the heart of everything we do at iD Fresh. Whether it's the ingredients we use, the way we make our products, or the conversations we have with our consumers, we've always believed in being open and honest. The polygraph session was simply an extension of that belief. I was naturally a little nervous, but I was equally confident because I know what iD stands for. In fact, I'm confident that you could put anyone at iD through the same test, and you'd hear the same answers about our products and our commitment to consumers. If this conversation helped address people's questions and reinforced the trust they place in us every day, then it achieved exactly what we hoped it would."

The 30 minute session was hosted by Deepu Chandran, an IIM Bangalore alumnus, and witnessed participation from over 1,000 entrepreneurs, business leaders, investors and students.

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As a brand built on the principles of freshness, honesty and transparency, iD Fresh continues to find meaningful ways to engage with consumers through authentic conversations and experiences that reflect the values it stands for.

About iD Fresh Food

Founded in 2005, iD Fresh Food is a Bengaluru-based pioneer in clean-label, ready-to-cook Indian foods. The company is known for offering authentic, fresh products without chemicals, preservatives, or artificial ingredients. Its expansive product range includes Idly and Dosa Batter, Parotas, Paneer, Vada Batter, Coffee, Chutney and more. Today, iD products are available across India, the UAE, the USA, and the UK. The brand continues to redefine the fresh food segment by blending tradition with innovation, offering consumers trusted options that are both wholesome and convenient.

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